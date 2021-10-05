Health
Michigan’s DNR has issued a deer infection alert after six EHDs have died
Lansing, Michigan — State wildlife officials say six free-range deer in southeastern Michigan died this year from an outbreak of a viral disease spread by biting flies.
According to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR), white-tailed deer in the counties of Auckland, Macomb, St. Clair and Shiawassee Epidemic hemorrhagic disease (EHD), a contagion found in deer and elk.
DNR wants hunters to look for dead or sick deer. This autumn and winter hunting season..
Tom Coolie, a wildlife pathologist at DNR, said:
Due to the onset of high fever and dehydration, infected deer seek water to cool and rehydrate. They are often found sick or dead near water.
The disease can develop suddenly and seriously, but in low-grade conditions it can last for weeks or months. In severe cases, deer lose their appetite and fear of humans, become weaker, produce excessive saliva, and eventually lose consciousness.
The disease is transmitted by a type of stinging fly called a midge. Infection does not always cause illness. Signs of infection range from asymptomatic to widespread internal bleeding and fluid accumulation.
There is no evidence that humans can be infected with the EHD virus.
According to DNR, three cases have been identified in Oakland County, and one has already been confirmed this fall in Macomb County, St. Clair County, and Shiawassee County. Since September 20, DNR has received reports of 150 possible cases, primarily from counties with confirmed EHD.
The disease has been killing deer in Michigan intermittently since 2006. DNR estimates indicate that 50-1,000 deer die in isolated areas with each outbreak. The largest death occurred in 2012, with an estimated 14,000 deer.
No cases of EHD have been identified in 2014 or 2015, and few have been reported since 2015.
No effective treatment or control of EHD in the wild population is known. The disease has been seen in many parts of the United States for decades.
The state-wide archery hunting season begins on October 1st and ends on October 14th. The second bow season takes place in December. The state-wide firearms season runs from November 15th to 30th.
Anyone who finds a dead deer should report it through DNR Field report form eyes Or the nearest phone DNR Customer Service Center.
