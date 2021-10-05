Health
7,133 new COVID-19 infections from the Minnesota weekend are probably underestimated
NS. Paul-Minnesota reported 7,133 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, October 5, but health officials said it was likely an undercount for the new infection.
New cases were diagnosed over the weekend, and due to technical delays, not all newly identified infections were reported to the state Department of Health. The remaining cases will be included in Wednesday’s data report.
Currently, the state releases new pandemic data on each business day, with data released on Tuesday until 4 am on Monday. Despite health authorities using staggered reporting schedules since summer, Tuesday’s total is the largest of the year.
The latest case is the result of about 105,000 coronavirus tests, which is also the daily high in 2021.
An additional 12 COVID-19 deaths were also reported on Tuesday. They were in their 50s and 90s, 9 lived in private homes and 3 were caring for them.
All 12 deaths occurred in September, with pandemic deaths reaching 8,203 and 4,648 deaths in long-term care facilities. An additional 113 deaths were suspected to have been caused by COVID-19, who were not positive on the coronavirus test.
Hospitalization also jumped over the weekend. From 821 patients in need of care on Friday, 847 patients are hospitalized, including 220 in crisis.
Positive tests, new cases, and hospitalization rates are all well above the threshold of caution used by health authorities to determine if a pandemic is controlled. Almost all new cases are caused by the more contagious delta variant.
Health officials claim that vaccines are the best way to avoid severe cases. Breakthrough infections are becoming more common, but about 99% of fully vaccinated 3.1 million inhabitants do not report breakthrough infections.
Minnesota has received 6.5 million coronavirus vaccines and 3.4 million at least one vaccination. Approximately 72% of the targeted Minnesotan, 12 years and older, have received at least one shot.
