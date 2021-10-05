Health
The risk level of the North Dakota coronavirus has increased significantly.Sanford COVID-19 Increased number of inpatients
Dr. Doug Griffin, vice president and medical director of Fargo’s Sanford, said the number of COVID-19 inpatients has increased from about 35 in recent weeks to 50.
With hospitalization, the death toll continues to increase. On Monday, October 4, three COVID-19 patients died in Sanford, Fargo, bringing the total number of patients in the medical system in the area who died of coronavirus since the outbreak of the pandemic to 340.
on Monday, Covid Act Now We have raised the risk level in North Dakota from very high to serious and to the highest category. The positive test rate in North Dakota was 11.4%. This indicates that many infected people miss the test.
North Dakota’s last serious risk level for Covid Act Now was in December, when the state recovered from a record fall-winter surge. Covid Act Now is a private, independent, non-profit organization partnered with Sanford Medicine and Harvard Global Health Initiative.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to classify COVID-19 in North Dakota. High risk level..
Surveillance tests have shown that almost all infections in the area are caused by highly contagious delta variants of the coronavirus, Griffin said. He added that the delta surge will probably last for weeks.
The Institute for Health Metrics at the University of Washington predicts: North Dakota Peak On a daily basis, it may arrive by mid-October, but hospital resource demand and mortality peaks continue in November.
So far, Sanford has treated COVID-19 patients in two units, the intensive care unit and the medical surgery room. However, past experience with pandemics has shown that cases can suddenly surge.
So Sanford needs to be ready to open a new unit in a hurry, Griffin said.
The campuses of Sanford’s three hospitals in Fargo remain “very full,” with 521 censuses as of Tuesday morning, down from 545 in recent weeks.
According to Griffin, hospital caregivers are “very busy”, dealing with cases of COVID-19, as well as other respiratory illnesses, trauma, and anyone in need of hospital care.
COVID-19 patients often have long hospital stays, putting additional pressure on the intensive and intermediate care units.
“They have been with us for a long time,” Griffin said of a COVID-19 patient. “It adds a heavy burden to our ICU.”
After about three weeks, he said, COVID-19 patients became infectious and did not require quarantine, but were still very ill and could take a long time to recover.
Staffing challenges remain important. Fargo’s Sanford has openings for more than 200 nurses. Sanford has recently been able to hire 70 travel nurses, but they are only available for a few weeks, Griffin said.
Sanford offers a variety of salary increases and incentives, including referral bonuses. However, the burden on doctors, nurses and other caregivers continues to grow as the pandemic, which is currently rampant for more than 18 months, prolongs.
“What we are concerned about is its elasticity,” Griffin said. “Just people can’t keep it.”
So far, 91% of Sanford’s Fargo workforce has been vaccinated against COVID-19. Employees must be vaccinated, tax exempted or weekly tested for the virus by November 1.
“We expect little to lose,” Griffin said of employees who refused to be vaccinated. Sanford Health, which has about 30,000 employees throughout the system, has granted exemptions to more than 3,000 employees, he said.
Asked if it was a big gap, Griffin said it was “potentially” and added that Sanford wants employees to be vaccinated to prevent it from infecting patients. However, he said, those who were not vaccinated as of November 1st would be tested.
To be granted a religious exemption, employees “must be able to show a well-held religious belief,” Griffin said.
Unvaccinated patients continue to make up the majority of COVID-19 patients at Sanford Hospital. As of Tuesday, there were 158 unvaccinated patients out of 170 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 41 out of 44 COVID-19 ICU cases, and 32 COVIDs on mechanical ventilation. -31 out of 19 patients.
Sanford expects the flu season to be worse than last year. This was “very calm”. Probably because so many people wore masks and kept a social distance.
To relieve pressure on hospitals, the best thing people can do is get vaccinated to protect against COVID-19 and the flu, Griffin said. He added that people should take precautions such as wearing masks, social distance, washing hands, and precautions to avoid accidents.
As of Tuesday, there were 18 COVID-19 inpatients in Essentia.
