“Hybrid immunity” can give an “edge” to the coronavirus

New studies show that the combination of previous SARS-CoV-2 infection and initial administration of the mRNA vaccine provides extraordinary immunity to new variants of coronavirus.Reading Eagle via Ben Hasty / Media News Group / Getty Images Studies suggest that people infected with COVID-19 and then initially given the mRNA vaccine develop extraordinary immunity to various variants of the virus.

These individuals may even have some protection against similar viruses that could jump into humans from animals that could cause future pandemics.

For those who have not experienced a natural SARS-CoV-2 infection, a third jab or “booster” may provide broad protection as well. Almost two years after COVID-19 first appeared in Wuhan, China, with the help of vaccines, there is increasing evidence that some individuals’ human immune systems have gained an edge over the virus. .. In some studies, individuals who recover from infection and later receive the first dose of the mRNA vaccine develop strong immunity to various variants of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. I know that. In addition, these individuals appear to have excellent protection against associated coronaviruses that may cause future outbreaks. Scientists use the term “hybrid” immunity to refer to the immune-enhancing effects of exposure to infection and subsequent vaccination. They derived this metaphor from genetics. For example, in a plant, if the offspring of two varieties grow stronger than either parent, this is known as “heterosis.” In people who have never been infected with COVID-19, booster vaccination with the COVID-19 vaccine may provide hybrid immunity to SARS-CoV-2 and variants of related viruses. Always get information Live update Regarding the current outbreak of COVID-19, Coronavirus hub For more advice on prevention and treatment.

In one of recent studies, scientists have created a virus that contains 20 naturally occurring mutations in the peaplomer SARS-CoV-2, a protein that the virus uses to invade cells. Peplomers were resistant to antibodies belonging to unvaccinated people who recovered from COVID-19, and to antibodies of people who were vaccinated but never received COVID-19. Surprisingly, however, the antibodies of individuals who recovered from COVID-19 and were subsequently vaccinated neutralized these spelomers. These antibodies were also very effective against the six SARS-CoV-2 mutants of concern, including delta and beta. In addition, they neutralized several viruses in the same family of coronaviruses. Salvecovirus , Usually infects bats and pangolins. Antibodies from these individuals also neutralized SARS-CoV-1, the coronavirus that caused the outbreak of SARS 20 years ago. The treatise was originally available PreprintBut now Nature .. One of the authors, a virologist Professor Paul VinhasHas done some research on hybrid immunity with colleagues at Rockefeller University in New York. he Note The hybrid immunity occurs in people who are infected with COVID-19 early in the pandemic and are vaccinated 6-12 months later. “The SARS-CoV-2 infection itself is considered to be very short-lived, but some viral proteins, and in some cases even some infected cells, can probably persist for months.” He says. He explains that this gives the immune system the opportunity to optimize and diversify antibodies to recognize different mutants. Vaccination then increases the levels of these antibodies. He adds: “These individuals can reasonably be predicted to be very well protected against most, and perhaps all, of the SARS-CoV-2 mutants that may be seen in the foreseeable future.”

Another study displayed in ChemistryFound that in people who recovered from COVID-19, a single dose of the mRNA vaccine increased the levels of neutralizing antibodies against all of the mutant strains of concern by up to 1,000-fold. The authors conclude that their study emphasizes the importance of vaccination of people infected with COVID-19 to immunize against new mutants. Accompanying How article, Virologist Professor Shane Crotti, Ph.D., California Institute of Immunology, Lahora, writes that a type of immune cell called a memory B cell is responsible for hybrid immunity. These cells remember past encounters with a particular viral infection and produce the same antibodies when they encounter the same infection again. However, they also create a range of mutated versions of this antibody. This is what Professor Crotty calls “a stockpile of immunological variants.” These predict future infections with different versions of the same virus. “These diverse memory B cells created in response to the original infection appear to be a preemptive guess by the immune system as to which viral variants may emerge in the future.” He is writing.

People who have never received COVID-19 will also benefit from this effect after vaccination, to a lesser extent. Another study that monitored the immunity of such individuals for 6 months after the second dose of the mRNA vaccine found that antibody levels were reduced. However, those memory B cells recognized alpha, beta, and delta mutants, and these cells increased in number 3-6 months after vaccination. “The same antibody can actually detect and possibly neutralize alpha, beta, and possibly delta mutants,” said the senior author. Professor E. John Welly, PhD, University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia. Still, those who recover from COVID-19 and then get the vaccine first have stronger immunity than they would otherwise. This is because their immune system recognizes all 25 proteins that make up the SARS-CoV-2 virus. In contrast, mRNA vaccines encode only a single protein, the spike. Therefore, after vaccination, the immune system, which has never encountered the virus itself, only learns to recognize this protein and its variants. In such cases, Professor Wherry believes that booster vaccination will facilitate further evolution of these antibodies and provide stronger protection against mutants. Unpublished research by researchers at the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine in Philadelphia is available on the preprint server. BioRxiv.. “Based on all these discoveries, the immune system ultimately appears to dominate the virus,” says Professor Vienius. “And if you’re lucky, SARS-CoV-2 will eventually fall into the category of viruses that only give you mild colds.”