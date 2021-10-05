“The virus has become smarter”: a COVID mutant that causes more serious illness, a Canadian study shows

A newly published Canadian treatise sends an uneasy message that may help hesitate to vaccine: the COVID-19 mutant not only spreads more easily than the original strain from Wuhan, but also You can make people sick. And it is nothing but Delta.
The study is based on more than 212,000 cases of COVID-19 recorded in Ontario from February to the end of June, with hospitalizations, intensive care unit admissions, and “changes of concern” or VOC deaths. I found that the risk of
People infected with alpha, beta, or gamma (a variant renamed in May after the Greek alphabet) are about 50% more likely to be hospitalized or die than those who caught the debut strain. rice field.
With delta infections, the risk of hospitalization was 108% higher, hospitalization in the intensive care unit was 235% higher, and death was 133% higher.
Of all cases investigated, only 2.8 percent of the currently predominant strains were “potential” deltas.
People infected with VOCs were, on average, younger and less likely to be in underlying health, but “still had a higher general risk of hospitalization and ICU admission.” The authors write in a study published Tuesday by the Canadian Medical Association Journal... Given the relatively low number of delta infections in this study, it is noteworthy that they “detected a clear and significantly increased risk of rare delayed outcomes such as death.” Stated.
Positive news: Vaccines “definitely blunt” the severity of the variant, providing 80 to 90 percent protection against COVID-19 deaths even if Shot fails to prevent people from being infected To do.
“Canada is fighting a different pandemic than the one we faced in early 2020,” said Kirsten Patrick, CMAJ’s interim editor-in-chief. I wrote in a related editorial.
“Viruses are smarter and more dangerous, which means we need to be smarter too.”
Reports that Delta’s ability to cause more serious illnesses and breakthrough infections in a fully vaccinated state, and vaccine-induced immunity weakened and may not last longer than originally expected, “at the end. It’s not the only factor that “darkens the light.” “Pandemic tunnel,” said Patrick. She also blamed the “misinformation twisted pandemic” for vaccine hesitation and a complete vaxx refusal that jeopardized efforts to reach herd immunity.
Most people receiving a life-saving emergency with COVID-19 are not vaccinated.
Epidemiologists David Fisman and Ashley Tuite of the University of Toronto’s Dalla Lana School of Public Health have written a CMAJ treatise.
Their study is consistent with other studies in England, Scotland, and Singapore that found an increased risk of adverse consequences from delta infection. It also matches what India was telling us in February and March, Fissman said. “India really did a great job of controlling COVID, and then suddenly they lost control, they caused this massive explosion,” he said. “Looking at the turmoil that Delta caused in India, you knew this was really bad.”
“I think what I’ve experienced over and over again in a pandemic is paying attention to what they’re telling you when something explodes in a country.”
Alberta and Saskatchewan face ever-higher demands for life-saving emergency. Leaders in both states have decided to ignore the warnings of scientists who warned about the dangers of VOCs. Instead, they preached hope by promising “the best summer ever.” Patrick wrote.
It’s a one-two punch, Fissman said. Subspecies are more infectious, outbreaks are more difficult to control, and spread is more difficult to control. It also means that the important percentage required to obtain herd immunity is much higher. In the original COVID, it was 50% or 60%. “We blew it a few months earlier. Not enough for Delta.”
“In addition, when they infect people, they are more likely to really get sick. This can be seen throughout their lives,” says Fissman. “It’s not just 70 years old. It’s probably also a variant when you see 40 years old die from it and 50 years old die in the ICU quite a few.”
The younger people are, the lower the absolute risk. They are much lower at 20 than over 70. “For young people, you’re still talking about low risk,” Fissman said. “But you took that low absolute risk and doubled or tripled it.” Also, the high incidence can still put a heavy burden on the hospital.
About 15% of eligible Canadians have so far refused vaccination. It, coupled with the fact that children are returning to school and children under the age of 12 are not vaccinated, “we will expect some of the hardships we have.” Said Fissman. In addition to the western states, infections are on the rise in New Brunswick, and while Manitoba is heading for a “serious” scenario, Ontario and Quebec are relatively strong, but their top doctors are Monday. Warned.
A study in Ontario included 212,326 people who were positive for SARS-CoV-2 and were screened for mutants with specific mutations in specific parts of the peplomer scattered outside the virus. Mutations make it easier for the virus to dock in and slip into human cells.
Even after considering age, vaccine status, and underlying health issues, the mutants were more dangerous.
According to Fisman, you won’t get stuck here forever. “The Delta probably contains its own seed of destruction.” So teeth Very infectious, by Christmas “people will be vaccinated or have immunity because they are infected with Delta.” Global reproduction numbers also suggest that the pandemic is coming to an end, Fissman said. The number of deaths is declining. “We don’t think we’ll be in this for another year,” he said.
“There is a very nasty seasonal outbreak of the coronavirus, but it’s very different from a pandemic that disrupts society.”
National post
