Health
Yes, it’s fully vaccinated even if you don’t have a booster shot
People who have been vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson Shot or both Pfizer Shot and Modana Shot are fully vaccinated in the United States, even if the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently approved boosters for some groups. Is considered to have been.
Health officials assessing the durability of vaccines believe that protection against severe illnesses remains strong, but protection against infections and mild illnesses can diminish over time.
Because the coronavirus mutates, some infectious disease experts suspect that annual booster immunization targeting circulating variants may ultimately be recommended.
“To date, to be considered fully vaccinated, you must be vaccinated twice with the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine, or once with the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine. At this time, the individual is fully vaccinated. You don’t need a booster shot to be classified as having. ” Phil Fergner, PhD, Director of Vaccine Research and Development Center, University of California, Irvine.
Persons who have been vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson Shot, or both Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, will be considered fully vaccinated two weeks after the second vaccination, even without a booster vaccination.
Booster was recently approved by the FDA
“Booster shots are additional doses of the vaccine needed to” boost “immunity and enhance protection from disease,” he said. Dr. Joseph Iser, Regent of American Preventive Medicine University.
Boosters are given along with many other vaccinations against infections such as chickenpox, tetanus, measles, mumps and rubella to provide longer-term protection.
Fergner says the immunity given by the COVID-19 vaccine is very durable.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, hospitalization rates are 10 to 22 times higher in unvaccinated people than in vaccinated people.
“We tracked people who received the mRNA vaccine [such as Pfizer or Moderna] So far about 6 months. The immune response is persistent and drops by only about 10 percent from its peak, “Fergner said.
according to
Coronaviruses continue to mutate and may require specially tuned booster shots to attack new variants in the future.
According to Fergner, there is evidence that COVID-19 may ultimately be recommended for annual boosters, as well as annual injections of influenza strains.
“Boosters don’t mean you’re not completely vaccinated, but it’s a good idea to give your immunity an additional’boost’,” says Iser.
