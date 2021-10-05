Yes, it’s fully vaccinated even if you don’t have a booster shot

Booster shots can be used by groups at various risks, including older people, people with weakened immunity, people with underlying health, and people working at jobs that are more likely to be exposed to the coronavirus. available.

Vaccines are very effective in preventing serious illnesses associated with hospitalization and death.

Booster shots are given regularly to provide longer lasting protection against many other infections.

People who have been vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson Shot or both Pfizer Shot and Modana Shot are fully vaccinated in the United States, even if the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently approved boosters for some groups. Is considered to have been.

Health officials assessing the durability of vaccines believe that protection against severe illnesses remains strong, but protection against infections and mild illnesses can diminish over time.

Because the coronavirus mutates, some infectious disease experts suspect that annual booster immunization targeting circulating variants may ultimately be recommended.

“To date, to be considered fully vaccinated, you must be vaccinated twice with the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine, or once with the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine. At this time, the individual is fully vaccinated. You don’t need a booster shot to be classified as having. ” Phil Fergner, PhD, Director of Vaccine Research and Development Center, University of California, Irvine.