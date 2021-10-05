Symptoms of Type 2 Diabetes in Women and Men: What You Need to Know





Type 2 diabetes is a chronic condition that prevents the body from using insulin properly.It’s the result of the increase Insulin resistance The pancreas does not produce enough insulin to control blood sugar (glucose) levels. About 1 in 10 According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Americans have diabetes, and type 2 diabetes accounts for 90-95 percent of these cases. Have many symptoms of Type 2 diabetes.. Knowing what diabetes is is important because diabetes can be prevented or delayed if detected early. Read about the most common symptoms of type 2 diabetes.

The symptoms of type 2 diabetes vary from person to person. They can develop slowly over the years and may be so calm that you don’t notice them. Frequent urination. Polyuria, Or excessive urination Three Ps of diabetes.. Your kidneys will eventually be unable to keep up with the excess glucose in your bloodstream. Some of the glucose is found in urine and absorbs more water. This leads to more frequent urination. Adults naturally produce 1-2 liters of urine per day (1 liter is about 1 quart).Polyuria is defined as 3 liters or more Per day. Extreme thirst Excessive thirst, or PolydipsiaOften the result of frequent urination. Your body urges you to replace the lost water by making you feel thirsty. Of course, everyone is sometimes thirsty. Extreme thirst persists, no matter how many times it is replenished, without features. Increased hunger Excessive hunger is called Polyphagia.. With type 2 diabetes, the body has a hard time converting glucose into energy. This makes you feel hungry. Eating introduces more unprocessable sugar, which does not reduce hunger. Blurred vision Diabetes increases you Risk of some eye conditions, include: The rise in blood sugar level due to diabetes Damage blood vessels, Including those in the eyes, leading to blurred vision. Malaise Fatigue can be mental or physical fatigue that does not improve with rest.there are many Causes of fatigue.. It ’s a difficult symptom to investigate, 2016 survey We conclude that people with type 2 diabetes may experience fatigue as a result of fluctuations between hyperglycemic and hypoglycemic levels. Slow healing wounds For type 2 diabetes, regular cuts and scratches can take longer to heal. Foot sores are common and often overlooked. In addition to nerve damage that causes blood flow to the foot, an inadequate supply of blood results in slow-healing foot ulcers. NS 2020 research Showed that Diabetic foot ulcer Do not mobilize the immune cells needed for proper inflammation and healing. Limb tingling, numbness, pain Hyperglycemia can damage the blood vessels that feed the nerves. When your nerves do not receive enough oxygen and nutrients, they cannot function properly. This is called Diabetic Neuropathy And most common on your limbs. Unexplained weight loss Due to insulin resistance, glucose accumulates in the bloodstream rather than being converted into energy. This can cause the body to consume other sources of energy, such as muscle and adipose tissue. Your weight may fluctuate a little naturally. NS Unexplained loss of At least 5 percent Your weight is generally agreed as the need to talk to your medical professional. Frequent infections In addition to nerve damage and weakening of the immune system, poor blood circulation also increases the likelihood of developing infections in diabetics. The higher the sugar content in the blood and tissues, the faster the infection spreads. People with diabetes Generally developed Infectious diseases: Blackened areas such as armpits and neck Acanthosis nigricans A skin condition that can be a symptom of diabetes. It manifests as a dark band of skin that may have a velvety texture. This is most common in body folds such as the armpits, neck, and groin, but it can occur elsewhere.

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.healthline.com/health/type-2-diabetes/type-2-diabetes-symptoms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos