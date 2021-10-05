Women with undiagnosed endometriosis get worse with childbirth treatment, studies find

According to a new study, one-third of women receiving treatment for childbirth are diagnosed with endometriosis after the onset, and delayed diagnosis reduces the chances of childbirth.

Key Point: One in three women begins treatment to give birth with undiagnosed endometriosis

One in three women begins treatment to give birth with undiagnosed endometriosis 33% less likely to have a baby

33% less likely to have a baby IVF is an “excellent” childbirth treatment for women in this condition.

Katrina Moss, a public health researcher at Queensland University, said that one in nine Australian women suffers from endometriosis, with endometrial tissue growing outside the uterus. Up to 40% of these women need to give birth compared to none.

She is the lead author of the study Just published It is in the journal Human Reproduction.

“For women who had endometriosis but didn’t know about it when they started childbirth treatment, they just got worse,” Dr. Moss said.

“They went through more cycles and were more likely to use endometrial insemination (IUI) compared to the recommended treatment, in vitro fertilization (IVF).”

They were also 33% less likely to have a baby than women without endometriosis.

However, the study also found that women who knew about endometriosis before giving birth had no difference in any of the results compared to asymptomatic women.

“Knowing about your diagnosis has leveled the competition,” she said.

Woman with endometriosis “not alone”

Dr. Moss had a personal experience with endometriosis and was diagnosed with endometriosis in his twenties.

She and her husband underwent 12 cycles of IVF and 7 embryo transfers, but had no children.

Dr. Katrina Moss suffers from endometriosis herself and hopes that this finding will increase the likelihood of childbirth in some women. ((( ABC News: Emma Polard

“The success rate of things like IVF is really pretty low, you wouldn’t want it to your worst enemy … it’s a very difficult process,” she said.

“It wasn’t what I planned, nor was it my choice.

“I want you to know that other women are not alone in what they are experiencing, and that early diagnosis can make a difference to some women.”

Dr. Moss said women with undiagnosed endometriosis “did far more cycles than women who knew it.”

“Given that financial and emotional burden, they’re experiencing so much that if you had this knowledge in the first place, you didn’t have to.” Told.

“Treatment for childbirth is difficult, and even more difficult if you have undiagnosed endometriosis.”

The second pregnancy was not easy for Ash Webb. ((( Provided by: Ash Webb

Ashweb had a second son, Spencer, in April 2021 after five in vitro fertilizations.

She also said she felt “armed with all the facts” when she was diagnosed with endometriosis in her twenties and began treatment for childbirth.

“When you’re diagnosed, it gives you the best chance of the best results, but if you’re not diagnosed, you really don’t know what you’re fighting,” she says. I did.

Why is diagnosis so important before treatment?

This study used data from a longitudinal study of women’s health in Australia to investigate the experience of 1,322 women using assisted reproductive technology (ART).

One in nine Australian women suffers from endometriosis, which has serious implications for pregnancy. ((( Supply: Australian Women’s Health

Infertility expert Hayden Homer said it was the first study of its kind in Australia to investigate “the actual impact of endometriosis on infertility treatment.”

“Patients in this group have been followed for 20 years … so it is a representative dataset of how their childbirth progressed and how endometriosis affected,” said Professor Homer. Said.

IVF is “better” for women with endometriosis than “simpler forms” of assisted reproductive technology, such as IUI, because endometriosis is thought to cause “very high levels of inflammation of the pelvis.” It’s a cure, “he said.

“In that environment, exposure of sperm and eggs to their inflammatory response affects their ability to form embryos that can be planted,” said Professor Homer.

“Therefore, if in vitro fertilization is performed, the eggs and sperm are removed from the environment, they are put together in the laboratory and the embryos are cultured outside that level of inflammation.”

Hayden Homer, an obstetrics and gynecology consultant, contributed to the study. ((( ABC News: Chris Gillette

However, Professor Homer warned all women with childbirth problems undergoing a surgical examination for endometriosis.

“The only way to make a definite diagnosis of most endometriosis is to have a laparoscopy, which is clearly very invasive,” he said.

“I’m not saying that everyone with childbirth problems should have a laparoscopy. This is based on this study, and in line with other data, about 35 women seeking ART. Only a percentage have endometriosis.

“If we do laparoscopy on everyone, two in three will have unnecessary surgery.”

Professor Homer cited pain as a “danger signal” for endometriosis.

“Serious pain that keeps you away from work, pain from sexual intercourse, pain from opening the intestines, etc.”

For women with these symptoms, ultrasound scanning is “a very good early kind of screening process … and you will prioritize for further investigation,” he said.

For more information on endometriosis, please visit the following URL: Endometriosis in Australia When Jean Hales..