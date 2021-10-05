Anxiety and depression among Americans increased during the winter COVID-19 surge: CDC study





The frequency of anxiety and depression symptoms in adults in the United States was amplified during the winter COVID-19 surge, according to a study by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention showing the effects of pandemics on national mental health. A study from August 2020 to June 2021 found that the frequency of anxiety and depression peaked between December 2020 and January 2021 due to a surge in COVID-19 cases during the holiday season. I found out. On average, the frequency of anxiety symptoms increased by 13% from August to December 2020 and decreased by 26.8% by June 2021. Similarly, the frequency of depressive symptoms increased by 14.8% and then decreased by 24.8% over the same period. Despite the decline, researchers found that the frequency of anxiety and depression remained “substantially” higher than before the pandemic. This study does not include data before August 2020 and after June 2021, so it is more anxious than when the pandemic first began or when the delta mutant became predominant in the United States. It is unclear what the level of depression is. Increased or decreased frequency of anxiety and depression symptoms “reflected” the weekly trend of new COVID-19 cases nationwide, indicating that the surge may have played a role. Using the US Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey, researchers analyzed trends in anxiety and depression frequency across the country and in all states. Consistent with the national average, we have seen the frequency of anxiety and depression reach its highest point in December 2020 or January 2021 in most states. The biweekly survey was not conducted during the vacation from December 22nd to January 5th, or from March 30th to April 13th due to the start of a new survey cycle. The frequency of anxiety symptoms was calculated using the Generalized Anxiety Disorder Scale, and depression was detected using questions from the patient’s health questions. The highest score for each was 3.0. This means that participants experienced symptoms “almost every day.” Average anxiety levels rose from 2.0 to 2.3 from August to December 2020 and fell to 1.7 by June 2021. During the same period, the frequency of depression increased from 1.6 to 2.0 and then decreased to 1.4. By comparison, 2019 data show that the average frequencies of anxiety and depressive symptoms in adults are 0.63 and 0.51, respectively, which are “substantially less” than during a pandemic. Researchers said changes in the frequency of anxiety and depression indicate why “real-time monitoring” of mental health is needed to meet growing needs, especially during a pandemic. “By tracking these results, including demographic characteristics, early on the potential increase in the demand for health care providers needed to treat people with mental health services and clinically significant symptoms. We can provide indicators, “the report said.

