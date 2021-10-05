Australia meets 80% initial COVID-19 vaccine target

Health Minister Greg Hunt thanked more than 16.5 million Australians for providing the COVID-19 vaccine as the country achieved the 80% initial vaccine milestone.

Australia has crossed major vaccination milestones, with 80% of the population receiving the first COVID-19 vaccine.

Health Minister Greg Hunt said 79.94% of the target population had received the jab by Monday night. This means that only 13,000 people need to be inoculated to reach the 80% standard.

“Therefore, Australia will reach 80% of its initial vaccination rate around 10:30 am this morning,” Hunt said at a press conference Tuesday.

“This is a great achievement nationwide and we would like to extend a great deal of tribute to all who have been involved, medical professionals, everyone who has organized, GPs, pharmacists, federal and state vaccination clinics.”

Nationwide, 57.4% of the population of 16 or more are vaccinated with both vaccines, and 43.7% of 12-15 year olds are fully vaccinated.

The Minister of Health thanked the more than 16.5 million Australians who came out earlier for the jab.

“ACT has achieved over 90%. In New South Wales, over 88% has been achieved.

“Victoria is now well over 82%, and the best single defense against COVID-19 and COVID-19 outcomes nationwide is vaccination.”

According to the Australian Government Ministry of Health data, Monday, October 4th:

action

The Australian Capital Territory is currently the number one vaccinated population, with 67.8% fully vaccinated and 93.8% vaccinated once.

The Prime Minister announced on October 15 that the blockade would be lifted and gyms, businesses and beauty services would be reopened under strict density and capacity requirements.

NSW

In New South Wales, 67.7% of the population of 16 or more are fully vaccinated, 88.6% have been vaccinated at least once, and 70% are approaching the double vaccination target.

The state continues to report a declining trend in 608 COVID-19 cases acquired on Tuesday.

Health Minister Brad Hazard, who told reporters last week, said the “dramatic reduction” in cases was due to high vaccination coverage.

“Vaccination is the way out of this current problem in New South Wales, and vaccination is the only most important thing you can take to protect yourself, your family and your community. It’s a step. “

Victoria

Immunization rates in Victoria are also rising, with 53.6% of the population of more than 16 being fully vaccinated and 82.9% being vaccinated once.

The state set a national record on Tuesday with 1,763 new COVID-19 cases.

Tasmania

Over 61.4% of residents are fully vaccinated and 78.1% have received at least one jab.

South Australia

Over 51.7% of residents are fully vaccinated and 69.8% have received at least one jab.

Queensland

Over 48.9% of residents are fully vaccinated and 67.8% have received at least one jab.

Northern territory

Over 54.2% of residents are fully vaccinated and 67.1% have received at least one jab.

Western Australia

Over 49% of residents are fully vaccinated and 67.8 have been vaccinated at least once.