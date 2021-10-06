Health
COVID-19: People under the age of 40 are more likely to recover quickly from loss of smell and taste
Edmonton-Four out of five COVID-19 survivors recover their sense of smell or taste within six months of being infected with the new coronavirus, and those under the age of 40 experience these sensations more than the elderly. He states that he is likely to recover. Ongoing study of COVID-19 patients Conducted by Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU).
Of the 798 respondents who tested positive for the disease and reported loss of sensation in an ongoing COVID-19 odor and taste loss study, those under the age of 40 were older. Restored odor and taste at a higher rate than. 40.
“In our cohort, we saw a recovery rate of about 80% over a period of more than 6 months,” research collaborator Evan Reiter said in a press release. “But given the millions of people suffering from COVID-19, 20 percent are still many.”
Called parosmia in the medical community, this condition occurs when nasal receptor cells detect odors and do not properly convert them to the brain. It can occur after a severe cold, sinus infection, head injury, or seizure.
Parosmia is also associated with the complete loss of smell and taste, called anosmia, which is a characteristic sign of COVID-19.
Previous research Smell loss can occur in 40-68% of COVID-19 cases, most often in mild to moderate cases, and is known to occur more often in women than in men.
Results published in the American Journal of Otolaryngology last month suggest that patients with a history of head injuries are less likely to recover their sense of smell.
People who experienced shortness of breath while infected with COVID-19 also had a lower chance of recovery. On the other hand, those who experienced a simple stuffy nose were more likely to regain their sense of smell.
“Subjects with a stuffy nose are more likely to recover their odor simply because they are so crowded that they can’t get into their nose and can lose their sense of smell,” the writer said in a release. ..
“Sure, a subset of crowded people may have lost their sense of smell because of the heavy congestion, not because of viral nerve damage as in other cases.”
VCU researchers began tracking COVID-19 patients in April 2020 after widespread reports of taste loss and small patients. Approximately 3,000 people over the age of 18 participate in this study in the United States, tracking their symptoms over time.
In April, VCU researchers released survey data suggesting that 43% of participants felt depressed and 56% reported reduced taste and odorless enjoyment of life.
Not surprisingly, the most common quality of life concern was reduced enjoyment of eating, and 87% of respondents said it was a problem. However, loss of appetite and unintentional weight loss continue to pose challenges for these patients.
“The more we learn from the affected people, the more we can advise their healthcare providers and even individuals themselves on how to manage their symptoms,” lead author Daniel Coelho wrote in a press release. I am.
“Through this study, we continue to better understand the risks that COVID-19 poses to quality of life, safety, and long-term health and well-being, seeking treatment answers.”
Thanks to COVID-19, much attention has been paid to finding solutions for people suffering from anosmia – VCU researchers have been on a mission. Dedicated from 2018.
Coelho and senior author of the study, Richard Costanzo, are working on the early stages of developing an implant device to restore odor sensation modeled on a cochlear implant.
In people with hearing loss, the impact of the cochlea bypasses the damaged part of the ear and sends an electrical signal to the auditory nerve, rerouting the signal to the brain. Coelho and Costanzo theorized that a small gas sensor could be used to detect odor molecules and electrical signals could be used to stimulate the olfactory bulb to develop similar devices that produce odors.
The device is still just a prototype, but researchers are optimistic that it could be a source of hope for people with persistent sensory loss during operation.
