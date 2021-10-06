Health
COVID Task Force Chief John Fluen Warns of Vaccine Self-Satisfaction in Queensland
Vaccine complacency in Queensland and other states not hit hard by the blockade of COVID-19 is an important concern for Australian vaccine deployment leaders.
Key Point:
- Authorities are concerned about complacency as the COVID-19 vaccine becomes readily available
- Lieutenant John Fluen says unblocked states are lagging behind in vaccination
- Queensland, Western Australia and Northern Territory fares all lag behind New South Wales and Victoria
Lieutenant John Fluen, commander of the COVID Task Force, told ABC Radio Brisbane on Wednesday that Queensland’s almost delta-free status is a “great opportunity” for people to step up and be vaccinated against the virus. Told.
“We are at a turning point in our rollout campaign, moving from a supply-based system to a demand-based system,” said General Fluen.
However, he warned that windows were restricted as other states were heading towards opening Delta to live as pressure was likely to open the border to Queensland.
His comment came because Wednesday Prime Minister Anastasia Parasek said there was “no excuse” for not being vaccinated with more carry-on appointments available.
Queensland Chief Health Officer Janet Young will also visit Central Queensland to work on raising vaccination rates.
Prime Minister Anastasia Parasek said he would like to see higher vaccination rates on the Ipswich, Logan, Beaudesert and Sunshine Coast as the Brisbane municipality has given more than 70% of initial vaccinations.
“Health Minister and Dr. Young will go to Central Queensland, Mackay and Rockhampton and urge these communities to increase immunization rates,” she said.
“This needs to be a major initiative in Queensland.
As of Tuesday According to federal figuresQueensland has reached nearly 50% of the vaccinated eligible population. This is less than 1% between Queensland and Western Australia, the lowest percentage in the country.
New South Wales and ACT have the highest rates of double-dose qualifying populations across the country. Reach 70 percent in NSW today..
General Fluen said he was worried about the hesitation of the vaccine, while 90 percent of people were encouraged to show that they were going to take their shots.
The “serious” problem of complacency
But he said complacency was a concern that Western Australia, especially the Northern Territory and Queensland, was lagging behind.
“Self-satisfaction is a very important issue in states where there have been no significant outbreaks,” he said.
Queensland health officials have begged people to get vaccinated as soon as possible and have offered walk-in vaccine reservations at many of the state hubs in recent weeks.
On Tuesday, the state government sent a large text message to Queenslander urging them to be vaccinated.
Nationally, Australia has reached 80% of the first vaccination and nearly 60% has been vaccinated twice.
But Tuesday’s ABC was in Queensland Especially low vaccination rate, Includes the Far North, where only 32.5 percent of the 26,319 inhabitants are fully vaccinated.
Double vaccination rates have also been reported to be low in northern Bowen Basin and central Queensland, but even around southeastern Queensland, Browns Plains is fully vaccinated in only 35.4% of the population.
Specific target group
General Fluen said supply chain issues have been resolved and the focus needs to be on targeting people who are delaying or still hesitating to vaccinate.
“We really need to focus on a particular group and understand exactly why they are hesitant, why they are happy, and what makes them work best. “General Fluen said.
“These things will never be all-purpose.”
Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca are now available free of charge at more than 10,000 general practitioner clinics, state hubs and pharmacies nationwide, with no restrictions for people over the age of 12, General Fluen now has people in their hands. I said it was time to put it in.
..
