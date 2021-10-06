More data claim vaccination and reduce the spread of COVID-19





Researchers at Oxford University have used contact tracing to conclude that vaccinated individuals are less likely to spread COVID-19, even if they are re-infected.

One of the key tools in the trade of infection preventive physicians (IPs) is that scientists have determined that people vaccinated with COVID-19 are less likely to spread the disease, even if a breakthrough infection occurs. Helped to do. Researchers at Oxford University used contact tracing to find about 150,000 contacts out of about 100,000 initial infections. “We conducted a retrospective observational cohort study of contact with probands infected with SARS-CoV-2 using UK contact test data,” he said. study, Not yet peer-reviewed, but available as a preprint on the server MedRxiv. “Using multivariate logistic regression, the effect of proband and contact vaccination on infection, and this is the alpha and delta variants (classified using S gene detection / calendar trends) and the second time. We investigated how it changes with time from vaccination. “ This study adds to the growing consensus in the medical community that the COVID-19 vaccine can reduce the transmission of highly infectious delta mutants. “Vaccination reduces delta transmission, but less than alpha variants,” the study said. Researchers found that two doses of Pfizer / BioNTech and Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine reduced the COVID-19 positive rate for contacts, but contacts infected with the delta variant tested positive for COVID-. We found that the chances were 65% lower. 19 If the person who transmitted the infection was vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine. If the contact was infected with a person who had been vaccinated with AstraZeneca, the contact was 36% less likely to test positive for COVID-19. Members of Kevin Kavanagh, MD Infection control today® ‘NS (ICT®The editorial advisory board says the study shows that boosters need to be provided to offset the diminished efficacy of the vaccine. “Stopping the spread of the disease is a top priority not only to prevent severe acute illness and long COVID, but also to prevent viral mutations,” says Kavanagh. “Vaccines appear to be an important strategy for lowering R0 of SARS-CoV-2 below 1.0, improving surgical or N95 masks, social distance, testing, contact tracing, and building ventilation. Must be used in combination with. “ The findings have not yet been peer-reviewed, but scientists unrelated to the study praised it. Infectious Disease Specialist, University of Pennsylvania, Ph.D., Aaron Richterman, MPH, Said “This is the highest quality study we have ever done on the issue of infectivity in vaccinated people infected with Delta,” said NBC News. Dr. Susan Butlerou, a clinical microbiologist at the University of Southern California, responded to Cabana when she told NBC News: .. An additional means is the name of the game here. “

..

