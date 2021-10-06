Delayed diagnosis of endometriosis reduces the chances of getting pregnant by 33%

news

A new study shows how undiagnosed endometriosis affects childbirth and emphasizes the importance of early detection.

Early detection and diagnosis of endometriosis is a key factor in successful fertility treatment.



In Australia, now Average 6.5 years From the onset of symptoms 1 in 9 An Australian woman with endometriosis who is finally diagnosed.

Also, almost half (40%) of undiagnosed women have difficulty getting pregnant without the use of fertilization agents such as in vitro fertilization (IVF). Newly published research From the University of Queensland.

However, the study also suggests that rapid diagnosis may be helpful, as patients diagnosed with endometriosis prior to childbirth treatment experienced the same pregnancy results as asymptomatic patients.

“Early diagnosis of endometriosis and early access to IVF created a place of equal competition because the same results were recorded for women who did not have that condition,” said study author Professor Hayden Homer. Told.

It is very advantageous to diagnose endometriosis before starting treatment for childbirth and adjust the treatment accordingly. Otherwise, women are less likely to have children and are more burdened with financial and psychological treatment.

“It is important to remain very vigilant about the possibility of endometriosis among women considering childbirth treatment, especially if they have severe pelvic pain.”

Detection and diagnosis of endometriosis Timely and complex process Given the various symptoms, the GP is positioned to help if you recognize the symptoms.

Female Health GP Professor Daniel Matzo Said recently newsGP Delays can often be due to symptoms being addressed without diagnosis.

“Often, GPs may offer management, like girls who start contraception because of menstrual difficulties. Many of the contraceptive products we use treat endometriosis. Can also be used as, “she said.

“Therefore, symptoms may subside or be treated without necessarily being diagnosed.

‘[But] When they want to get pregnant out of those hormonal products … their endometriosis may recur, or there may be scarring from previous endometriosis.

Professor Matzo said it was recently developed Clinical practice guidelines for endometriosis Designed to address these issues, it is partly by identifying “unacceptable delays from women seeking symptomatic care to diagnosis and management” from a group of endometriosis consumers. Was informed.

The University of Queensland study used national self-reported data collected from 1322 participants between 1996 and 2018. Australian Longitudinal Study on Women’s Health, Endometriosis, Childbirth Treatment, Linked Data on Childbirth.

“35% of participants have endometriosis, and one-third of them were not diagnosed until they started treatment for childbirth,” said research leader Dr. Katrina Moss.

“Women who were diagnosed late were four times more likely to have many cycles, sometimes with up to 36 cycles of childbirth treatment … [and] Also, the chances of reporting a birth were 33% lower.

According to Dr. Moss, Australian women can wait 4 to 11 years before being diagnosed with endometriosis.

Other studies show that one in three women (34.7%) using fertility treatments have endometriosis, and 65.6% of these are diagnosed before the first treatment. This includes 34.4% being diagnosed after treatment.

Those diagnosed after the first round of treatment are more likely to use intrauterine insemination (IUI) and perform more (11–36) cycles than women without endometriosis. , The chances of reporting a birth are reduced. process.

It has also been pointed out that some study participants in the “no endometriosis” group may have actually had endometriosis and were unaware of it.

The authors found that their findings only differ in the outcome of the treatment that gives birth if a woman with endometriosis is diagnosed before starting treatment, and delays in diagnosis are disadvantageous during treatment. I concluded that I would add a fresh insight.

Endometriosis Fertility IVF Women’s health