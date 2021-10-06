Asthma and Hay Fever Do Not Cause Mental Health, Comprehensive Studies Reveal





Fear caused by asthma and hay fever mental health The conditions are unfounded, the study concluded. For a long time, the following allergic diseases have been suspected: Atopic dermatitis, Most common Eczema shape, May cause depression, Anxiety, bipolar disorder or neuroticism-and vice versa-these were based on “observational” studies that did not identify the cause. Currently, the most comprehensive “causal” study has found that neither symptom causes the other. “Unraveling the nature of the relationship between allergic illness and mental health helps answer important health problems, suggesting that the development of allergic illness does not cause the development of mental health traits, or vice versa.” Said Ashlieve Duaggray of the University of Bristol < class=""> read more Hay fever treatment: A brief history of tackling the disease, from opium to antihistamines “But this does not rule out a potential causal link to disease progression that has not yet been investigated, and may help uncover new therapeutic strategies for allergic diseases or mental health traits.” He said. “This helps strengthen our confidence in the findings,” she said, also from the University of Bristol, Hannah Salis. “Checking whether allergic disorders cause mental health problems and vice versa is important to ensure that resources and treatment strategies are properly targeted.” The study is published in the journal Clinical and allergies..

