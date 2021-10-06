Tuesday COVID-19 Update: 2 more deaths and 40 new cases in Calaveras County, 42 cases in Tuolumne County | News

Health
Tuesday COVID-19 Update: 2 more deaths and 40 new cases in Calaveras County, 42 cases in Tuolumne County
According to public health agencies in San Andreas and Sonora, there were two more COVID-19 deaths and 40 new cases in Calaveras County and 42 new cases in Tuolumne County on Tuesday.
Kori Allen, director of the Calaveras County Department of Health and Human Services, said the two who died were both identified as women and men in their 50s. No other information about the death is disclosed, such as when and where the individual died.
The dead were the 75th and 76th coronavirus deaths counted in Calaveras since the pandemic began early last year. The Calaveras Public Health Division does not disclose vaccination status for new cases or deaths.
Of the 42 new cases in Tuolumne County, seven were vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Tuolumne County Public Health Service. The remaining 35 were all unvaccinated. In addition, the total number of cases in Tuolmi County on Tuesday included 19 “transfers of jurisdiction from a few weeks ago” that were added to the county’s coronavirus data record on Tuesday.
There were 229 active cases in Tuolumne County on Tuesday, including five hospitalized COVID-positive individuals. The moving average for the past two weeks in Tuolumne County fell to 36.7 per 100,000 inhabitants on Tuesday, down from 38.8 on Monday.
Vaccination data compiled by the Federal Center for Disease Control and Prevention show that as of Tuesday afternoon, 57.7% of Tuolumne County’s population was fully vaccinated and 58.4% of Calaveras County’s population was fully vaccinated. I showed that.
A new case in Tuolumne County on Tuesday was identified as one girl and eight boys under the age of 12. Three girls and seven boys between the ages of 12 and 17. 4 women and 3 men in their 30s. Two women and four men in their 40s. A man in his 50s. Two women and two men in their 60s. Four women in their 70s and one man.
As of Tuesday evening, the Tuolumne County Public Health Service has counted 105 coronavirus deaths since the pandemic began early last year. More than 30 of these deaths have occurred since August 1, when the number of cases of delta variants began to surge on Mother Road. Two of the 105 coronavirus deaths confirmed in the county were those who were completely vaccinated at the time of death. The remaining 103 were unvaccinated.
Deaths from unvaccinated individuals in Tuolumne County over the past two months have included people in their 20s, 30s and 40s. The two who died after being completely vaccinated were in their 80s and 90s.
“Thank you for continuing to take positive action to protect yourself and those around you from illness, hospitalization and death from COVID-19,” the Tuolumne County Public Health Service said Tuesday. “Vaccination is the most important step we can take to reduce the spread of the disease and reduce its impact on the health care system.”
In addition, the Tuolmi County Public Health Service has taken precautionary measures such as wearing masks in public, keeping distance, avoiding congestion, washing hands, cleaning the surface, and staying home when sick. He emphasized that it helps to delay the spread of.
Booster shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine have been approved for specific populations, primarily those over 65 years of age and those at high risk. Pfizer is currently the only vaccine approved for booster shots. The Tuolumne County Public Health Service said in September that it was only for those who completed the Pfizer vaccination series at least six months ago.
Local health authorities share the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations for Pfizer-BioNTech booster shots.
• Persons aged 65 and over, and residents in long-term care environments, must receive a booster shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after the Pfizer-BioNTech primary series.
• People between the ages of 50 and 64 with underlying illness should receive a booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after the Pfizer-BioNTech primary series.
• People aged 18-49 years with underlying illness receive a booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after the Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on individual benefits and risks. I can.
• People between the ages of 18 and 64, who are at high risk of COVID-19 exposure and infection due to occupational or institutional settings, should be Pfizer-BioNTech at least 6 months after the Pfizer-BioNTech primary series. You may receive booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccine. About their individual interests and risks.
The county’s Public Health Service states that future clinics and appointments will be accessible on MyTurn. https://myturn.ca.gov/ Alternatively, call (833) 422-4255. Some pharmacies and healthcare providers also offer vaccinations.
“Full vaccination reduces the risk of serious symptoms, hospitalization and death from COVID-19,” Calaveras Public Health said last month. “People need to be vaccinated regardless of whether they are already infected with COVID. It has not yet been shown how long they are protected from reacquiring COVID after recovering from COVID. Vaccinations can help protect you even if you are already infected with COVID. “
The Calaveras Public Health Mobile Vaccination Van currently offers a free COVID-19 test. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
“Please bring your health insurance information if you can,” the agency said. “If you are uninsured, the government will pay for your inspection.”
Register to reduce waiting time https://bit.ly/3wpNEUU online. If you do not have access to the internet, you can register on this site.
Tuolumne County’s largest test site in Sonora’s Mother Road Fairgrounds is to be open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The test site is operated by Logistics Health Incorporated, a subsidiary of OptimServe, a federal medical services contractor paid by California. Testing at the Chuolam Veterans Memorial is no longer available.
You can schedule your test appointments online. www.lhi.care/covidtesting Or call (888) 634-1123. If you are symptomatic, you can also have your test done through Adventist Health Rapid Care and the hospital’s emergency department.
The Tuolumne County Public Health Department’s Influenza Vaccination Clinic will be held this Wednesday from 9 am to 4 pm in the Sierra Bible Church off Tuolumne Road from 1 pm to 4 pm on October 13 in Groveland. Planned on the main street. The Tuolmi County Public Health Service also provides influenza vaccinations from 8:30 am to 11:30 am on Tuesdays. (209) Please call 533-7401 to make a reservation.
Anyone over the age of 12 is eligible for the COVID vaccine. Individuals can register for upcoming clinic notifications on MyTurn and schedule appointments. https://myturn.ca.gov/ Alternatively, call (833) 422-4255. For more information on different ways to get vaccinated in Tuolumne County, please visit: www.tuolumnecounty.ca.gov/1317/COVID-Vaccine online.
If you need to take a test: 5 days after your trip, or close contact with someone outside your family. As soon as symptoms occur; and / or every 14-28 days if working with the general public on a regular basis.
Tests are available below.
• Local health care providers.
• Adventist Health Sonora, first call: (209) 536-5166;
• Mother Road Fairgrounds, 220 Southgate Drive, Sonora — 7 AM to 7 PM, 7 days a week.Appointments are recommended and can be scheduled at www.lhi.care/covidtesting Or call (888) 634-1123.
• Twain Heart Pharmacy: Call (209) 586-3225 for information and reservations.
• Groveland Pharmacy: Call (209) 962-5211 for information and bookings.
..
