Minnesota Launches New Monoclonal Antibody Clinic in St. Paul for COVID-19 Treatment – ​​Twin Cities

Minnesota has launched a new clinic in St. Paul to expand access to monoclonal antibodies. This is an advanced treatment for COVID-19 that helps high-risk patients get better faster and avoid serious illness.

During the pandemic, more than 15,000 monoclonal antibodies were administered to Minesotan. Treatment is generally available to people at high risk of serious illness after being infected with COVID-19.

“This clinic strengthens the existing capabilities of Twin Cities providers to provide this life-saving treatment,” state health commissioner Jean Malcolm said in a statement announcing the new clinic. Located right next to Interstate 35E on Arlington Avenue, it operates in partnership with the Matrix Medical Network.

Minnesotan who have recently tested positive for COVID-19 should contact or visit their healthcare provider Minnesota Resource Allocation Platform Request an appointment at the nearest clinic that is receiving the monoclonal antibody. New clinics are not accepted for carry-on.

Monoclonal antibodies are usually given as intravenous injections in outpatient settings. Treatment uses laboratory-made proteins that mimic what the human immune system produces to fight viruses such as SARS-Cov-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

At a press conference on September 30, Dr. Raymundrazonable, an expert on Mayo Clinic infections, said that monoclonal antibodies are more contagious of COVID-19, which is now the cause of most infections in the United States. He said it was an effective tool for combating the high strain of delta variants.

Several studies have shown that treatment was 70 percent effective in helping patients avoid severe cases of COVID-19. However, like vaccines, children under the age of 12 are not eligible for monoclonal antibodies.

What other treatments are there?

Doctors are also using antiviral drugs such as remdesivir in hospitalized patients to delay the spread of COVID-19. Patients who received antivirals for more than 10 days recovered faster than those who received placebo, according to a study published last year in The New England Journal of Medicine.

Pharmaceutical company Merck announced on Friday that it has an antiviral drug that wants to get an emergency permit for use in the United States. The drug is designed to prevent the coronavirus from replicating by inserting an error in the genetic code.

It is unknown when Merck tablets will be available.

Patients with severe illness who require oxygen support or mechanical ventilation are also receiving the cortical steroid dexamethasone. Steroids have shown improved survival in some of the most ill COVID-19 patients.

Patients who experience abnormal inflammation during COVID-19 infection are given anti-inflammatory drugs to prevent organ and lung dysfunction.

“There is no cure for everyone,” Razonable said. It should be personalized according to the patient’s physical symptoms and risk profile. “

Not recommended

Two drugs, hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin, have received a lot of attention during the pandemic as possible treatments for coronavirus infections, but neither is currently recommended.

Hydroxychloroquine, commonly used to treat malaria and lupus, received a temporary emergency permit from the Food and Drug Administration for use during a pandemic, but after further analysis showed that it was ineffective, that permit was granted. Has been cancelled.

The anthelmintic ivermectin is also used in other countries and is currently being studied in the United States, but so far the results are at best inconsistent. The drug is also used in animals and can be dangerous to humans if taken in large amounts.

Vaccines are the best defense

Health officials claim that the vaccine is the best defense against COVID-19. Breakthrough infections are becoming more common with delta mutants, but vaccines have been shown to still prevent serious illness and reduce infection.

“If the virus can’t spread, it can’t mutate,” Razonable said.