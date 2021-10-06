Health
The combination of new drugs has shown the potential to prevent COVID infection.
(StudyFinds.org) – Researchers at Norwegian University of Science and Technology have stated that new drug combinations show serious potential for COVID-19 in animal and cell preculture studies. This mixture, which is a combination of nafamostat and pegasys (IFNα), also complies with all availability and effectiveness requirements.
More specifically, the formulation of this new drug appears to be able to prevent SARS-CoV-2 infection before it takes root.
“This combination is effective Suppress infection“Professor Deniskainov of the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU) School of Clinical Molecular Medicine (IKOM) said: Media release..
So far, scientists have tested drug combos only in hamsters and cell cultures. These preliminary results by no means confirm that the mixture proves to be effective for humans. Still, researchers say the research so far is a “good sign.”
COVID hepatitis drug?
Half of the combo, nafamostat, has already been used as a monotherapy for COVID-19 and is currently undergoing extensive trials in Japan and other countries.On the other hand, Pegasys (IFNα) is mainly Hepatitis C.
“Both drugs attack an intracellular factor called TMPRSS2 that plays an important role in viral replication,” explains Professor Magnar Bjørås of the Department of Clinical Molecular Medicine.
Better, lower dose Drug combination That’s all you need to achieve the intended protective effect.
“The combination of low-dose drugs may provide several clinical benefits, including reduced adverse events and improved patient outcomes,” said Aleksandr Ianevski, a postdoctoral fellow at the School of Clinical Molecular Medicine. I am.
In summary, the authors of the study are optimistic that this combination of new drugs could quickly save lives and improve overall quality of life. COVID-19 patients..In terms of cost, nafamostat is relatively cheap, but Pegasys (IFNα) It’s a little expensive.
NS study Published in the journal virus.
