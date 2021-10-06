



This year is also the time. It’s time to get a flu shot. Every year, Lee Health encourages patients and communities to get the flu vaccine because it is the best and most important step in preventing flu. Last year, there were fewer cases of influenza due to increased social distance, masking and hand washing. This year, less adherence to these precautions is likely to increase the incidence of influenza. And as we continue to fight the COVID-19 epidemic in our communities, we want to do everything we can to protect ourselves, our loved ones, our patients, etc. from the influenza epidemic. increase. Lee Health participates in influenza immunity and prevention policies by providing employees, medical staff, students, volunteers, contract workers, and vendors with influenza vaccinations or approved medical or religious exemptions. It is obligatory. This provides the best options for influenza prevention and is done to create a barrier of protection and protection against community immunity or viruses throughout the organization. Although you can still get sick after vaccination, flu shots can help reduce the severity of your illness. To protect this, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends vaccination of all persons over the age of 6 months. Vaccination is especially important for people at high risk of developing influenza-related complications, including: Adults over 65

Pregnant woman

Residents of nursing homes and long-term care facilities

Children under 5 years old, especially under 2 years old

People with medical conditions such as asthma, heart disease, chronic lung disease, and weakened immunity Influenza is highly contagious and can infect others one day before symptoms appear and five to seven days after the onset of the disease. Keep in mind that it takes about two weeks for antibodies to develop in your body after vaccination. The best time to get a flu shot is September or October, and the CDC states that ideally everyone should be vaccinated by the end of October. You don’t have to wait until November or December to ensure coverage until the end of the flu season. Immunization is recommended early in the flu season, as influenza activity can increase at any time and is likely to increase in late autumn. If you have not yet been vaccinated with COVID-19, the CDC states that it is safe to receive both the COVID-19 vaccine and the flu vaccine at the same time or at about the same time. Lee Health cannot administer both shots at the same time, but it is highly recommended to vaccinate both. Please join us. Get a flu shot. The more people in our community are vaccinated, the greater the barrier of defense. If you have questions about seasonal flu, COVID-19, or vaccines, talk to your healthcare provider. Larry Antonucci, MD, MBA is President and Chief Executive Officer of Lee Health, a major healthcare destination in southwestern Florida, for acute care, emergency care, rehabilitation and diagnostic services, health and wellness. We provide education, community engagement and advocacy programs. For more information, please visit www.LeeHealth.org.

