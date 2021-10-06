What is a toe? Why does that happen?





Scientists believe they have discovered the cause behind the “covid-toe,” a side effect that affects some coronavirus patients. Findings from a new study reveal that the side effects of swollen toes are part of the body’s immune response when fighting the coronavirus. A type of chilblain lesion, Covid-toe, is characterized by skin that appears red or purple and can be painful and pus-filled in some recorded cases. Researchers say that side effects seen not only on the fingers but also on the toes were seen “increased in frequency” in children and young adults throughout the pandemic. Researchers believe that studies by the British Journal of Dermatology may help patients cope with their symptoms. A study involving 50 patients with suspected Covid-toe and 13 patients with similar chilblains lesions not associated with Covid found that two parts of the body’s immune system were involved in the development of side effects. Did. One is an antiviral protein called type 1 interferon that fights invading cells, and the other is an antibody that attacks not only the invading virus but also human cells and tissues. Researchers also involve cells that line the inside of small blood vessels called capillaries that line the affected area. Researchers at the University of Paris have discovered that virus-induced vascular damage may be an important mechanism for explaining the red / purple appearance behind Covid’s toes. Dr. Ivan Bristow, a British podiatrist, said Covid-toe generally disappears spontaneously, similar to the chilblain lesions found in people who have been exposed to the cold for extended periods of time or have poor circulation. However, in some cases, additional medication may be needed for treatment such as cream. According to Dr. Bataille, a dermatologist and spokesman for the British Skin Foundation, Covid Toe may be declining as more people have been vaccinated against the virus since the early days of the pandemic. “Current delta waves do not generate so many cases [of Covid-toes].. Treatment depends on the symptoms and severity of the rash. Usually self-resolving, but may not be associated with COVID infection, as it can last for weeks and can take a considerable amount of time after an acute infection or even in previously asymptomatic individuals. There is, “says Dr. Bataille.

