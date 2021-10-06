What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday, October 6th

Recent development:

What’s the latest news?

The four local unions that represent the employees of the local government We have filed a complaint against the mandatory vaccination policy of the city of Ottawa.

Ottawa women say they were frustrated after the whole family was infected with COVID-19 In the recent outbreak of Bar Haven School Despite taking all possible precautions against the virus.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will reveal details of his government’s plans on Wednesday Mandatory COVID-19 vaccine for public services and travelers in Canada, The source is telling CBC News.

The press conference is scheduled for 11:00 am ET.

How many cases do you have?

As of Tuesday Ottawa has a total of 30,091 COVID-19.. There were 390 known active cases, 29,105 cases were considered resolved, and 596 people died of the disease.

Public health officials have reported more than 55,300 COVID-19 cases in eastern Ontario and western Quebec, of which more than 53,300 have been resolved.

Elsewhere in eastern Ontario, 203 people with COVID-19 have died. In western Quebec, the death toll is 221.

Akwesasne More than 930 residents have tested positive for COVID-19, nearly 50 of whom are active and 10 have died between the north and the south.

Kitigan Zabi Anisina Beg There were 34 cases and 1 death. Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory 17 people died and 1 died. Pikuwa Kanagan There was nothing.

CBC Ottawa is profiling The person who died in COVID-19 ..If you want to share The story of your loved one, please contact ..

What are the rules?

Eastern Ontario:

Ontario Step 3 of the resumption plan Stay there In the near future.. Its vaccine passport system Have been placed At least until spring..

A typical meeting limit is 25 inside and 100 outside.Those limits are Even higher for organized events..

Persons over 12 years old must show photo ID Paper or PDF version of vaccine receipt We’ll probably be doing a lot of activity in late October until the app is ready. There is a medical exemption.

Other groups will come out Unique COVID-19 vaccine policy, Including staff.

The capacity of the indoor dining room is based on distance.Gym, cinema And museum It can reach 50% capacity internally.

Ontario New Semester Rules Forgive Extracurricular activities, And the mask remain mandatory, Vaccines are not..Board of education Can exceed These rules.

West Quebec

Under that Green zone rules, 10 people are allowed to gather in a private residence and 20 people are allowed to gather outdoors. This increases to 50 people when playing sports.

Organized events can be much larger, as of Friday, There is no limit to the number of seats assigned to the venue..

[[[[School rules Include masks in student classes, but not classroom bubbles.

On October 5, 2021, the two were Que. I rode my bike at École de l’Amérique-Française in the Alymer sector of Gatineau. As of Tuesday, 15 students tested positive for COVID-19 at school. (Hugo Beranger / CBC)

Vaccine passport It is installed in spaces such as public events, bars, restaurants and gyms for people over the age of 13.

Quebec can use the app and present paper evidence. People from outside the state You need to show paper proof. Everyone must show their ID.

As in Ontario, there is a medical exemption.

what can I do?

COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Spreads mainly through droplets that Can hang in the air..

People can be transmitted without symptoms, Even after vaccination..Variant of concern More contagious When Established..

this means It is important to take precautions now and in the future, Staying home when sick — Get cost support as needed — Keep your hands and surface clean, even when wearing a mask, and stay away from people you don’t live with.

Mask, preferably Fits snugly Have 3 layers, that is Required in indoor public places Ontario And Quebec Recommended in crowded outdoor areas.

vaccination Suppress the spread All variants of COVID-19 To avoid death and hospitalization, Without it Provides complete protection..

There is federal guidance What vaccinated people can do In various situations.

Fully vaccinated, tested and pre-approved people You can come to Canada.

The US border will remain closed to Canadians until at least October 21st. And as of early November, the United States will require all foreigners flying into the country to be fully vaccinated.

Health Canada recommends that elderly people and people with underlying illnesses help with their errands.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms should be quarantined, as well as anyone ordered by the public health department to do so.The length of self-isolation Quebec When Ontario..

vaccination

4 COVID-19 vaccines Considered safe and approved In canada Currently sold by brand name instead of manufacturer name..

Two are approved for young people Submitted by Pfizer and BioNTech Preliminary test data submitted For their COVID-19 shots for young children to Health Canada.

Canadian Vaccine Task Force Says People You can wait up to 16 weeks between the first and second doses..Due to factors, the state supplies More infectious delta variant..

That same task force says Mixing the first and second doses is safe and effective..

Ontario When Quebec We are giving a third dose to a specific group.

More than 3.5 million COVID-19 vaccines have been administered throughout the Ottawa-Gatineau region, with approximately 2.3 million people living in the first, second and third doses.

Eastern Ontario

Ontario Vaccination of people over 12 years old in 2021..People can Find local appointments open online Or call 1-833-943-3900.

It is recommended People between the ages of 18 and 24 get the Pfizer-BioNTech, or Comirnaty, vaccine The Moderna / Spikevax vaccine poses a mild risk of rare heart disease.

Community health units are flexible In larger frameworks, including around reservations, Check out their website For more information.

They provide a standby list and walk-in dose with urgent notifications as follows Campaign shift From the mask clinic In a mobile clinic to fill the vaccination rate gap.

Third shot Details vary by health unit..

Pharmacies continue to provide vaccines Through our own reservation system, As some family doctors do.

West Quebec

12 years old and over You can make a reservation Online or by phone Or visit Permanent or mobile walk-in clinic..

Symptoms and tests

COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) From illness like a cold Fever, cough, Runny nose, headache, Vomiting and loss of taste Or smell..

Children are prone to nausea and rashes on the stomach.

If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

Mental health Pandemic impact, When Useful resources are available ..

..Eastern Ontario:

Anyone seeking a test can make a reservation.Check Your health unit Clinic location and time.

Ontario, you Meet specific criteria, Symptoms, exposure, or have a specific job.

People who are asymptomatic but are part of the state’s targeted testing strategy Can be booked at some pharmacies.. Rapid test Available in several places, Including some childcare environments at high risk..

Travelers in need of testing There are several local options for paying one.

Western Quebec:

Testing is highly recommended for people with symptoms and their contacts.

People can Reserve Alternatively, make sure the walk-in option is online. You can also call 1-877-644-4545 if you have any questions.

For symptomatic students, a rapid COVID-19 test is available at elementary schools in the Outaouais area.

Indigenous people, Inuit, Metis:

Indigenous peoples, Inuit, Metis people, or anyone traveling to work in a remote indigenous community are eligible to take the exam in Ontario.

Akwesasne COVID-19 Test and Vaccine Clinic Information is provided online or at 613-575-2341.

People in Kitigan, Givi, and Anisinabeg can call the Health Center 819-449-5593 for tests or vaccines. Email is another option For vaccine reservation.

Tests are available at Pik wà kana gàn By calling 613-625-1175 and the vaccine, 613-625-2259 ext. 225 or on mail..Everyone Thai Endinaga Those interested in the test can call 613-967-3603 and should see the website of the dedicated vaccine clinic.

Ottawa Inuit Akausivik Inuit Family Health Team For services including testing and vaccines in Inuktitut or weekday English, call 613-740-0999.

