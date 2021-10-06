UC Health Refuses Kidney Transplantation in Unvaccinated Women and Donors – CBS Denver





Aurora, Colorado. (CBS4) – A Colorado woman with stage 5 renal failure took months to get a new kidney. Currently, she and her donor are looking for another hospital after learning the new policy of UC Health. According to UCHealth, the majority of transplant recipients and living donors currently need to be vaccinated with COVID-19. Neither woman has received their shots. read more: “Important for our business”: New CDOT technology aims to improve highway travel Leilani Lutali met her donor Jaimee Fougner in a Bible study just 10 months ago. “What kind of treatment is your choice. In the case of Leilani, the choice was taken from her. Her life was taken hostage for this mission,” Hoogner said. Fougner says he has not been vaccinated for religious reasons. Rutari says he has too many unknowns, so he hasn’t taken a shot. Until last week, neither woman thought she needed to be vaccinated for a transplant. “At the end of August, they confirmed that they didn’t have the COVID shots they needed at that time,” Lutali said. “Fast forward on September 28th, when I knew. Jamie learned that there is this policy for both donor and recipient COVID shots.” The women received this letter from UC Health: read more: Kaiser Permanente takes 2,200 unvaccinated employees on unpaid leave UC Health states that it is “non-compliant by not receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.” The hospital gave them 30 days to start the vaccine series. If they refuse, they will be removed from the kidney transplant list. “I said I would sign a medical exemption. Anyway, I need to sign an exemption for the transplant itself and free it from anything that could cause problems,” says Lutali. “It’s surgery and invasive. I sign a waiver of my life. I don’t know why I can’t sign a COVID shot exemption.” UC Health recently implemented a policy to protect patient health. In a statement, UC Health said: “For transplant patients infected with COVID-19, mortality ranges from about 20% to over 30%, which indicates the extreme risk that COVID-19 poses to transplant recipients after surgery.” UC Health and transplant centers nationwide have requirements to protect surgical patients. For example, patients may need to receive other vaccinations such as hepatitis B or MMR, or change their lifestyle. UCHealth states that these requirements increase the chances of a successful transplant and allow patients to avoid rejection. “Here I am willing to be a direct donor to her. It does not affect other patients on the transplant list,” Fougner said. “When I have a perfectly good kidney and can save her life, how can I sit here and allow them to kill my friend?” Other news: Peyton Green arrested in connection with a newborn murder at Highlands Ranch The women were unable to find a Colorado hospital to transplant while unvaccinated. They are now looking at other states.

