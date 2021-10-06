Covid-19 Delta Outbreak: Mayor Requests Blockade of North Island-Waikato Says It’s Too Difficult to Contain

October 6, 2021 There were 39 new cases of Covid-19 in the community, killing a person at Middlemore Hospital in Auckland from the virus, says Dr. Caroline McElney. Of today’s cases, 30 occur in Auckland and 9 in Waikato.

The mayor at the heart of the new Covid-19 case is calling on the government to blockade the entire North Island as Delta penetrates the country.

Wipa Mayor Jim Milkriest said trying to expand the current North Waikato border, including Hamilton and Lagran, is “really challenging” given the number of roads entering and exiting the region.

Dr. Caroline McElney, Director of Public Health, today announced 39 new cases of Covid-19. Thirty are in Auckland, but nine are in Waikato, including both Kawaia and Karapiro cases.

“It would be really difficult to try to adjust the alert level without actually doing the whole country or the whole island.

“When you enter Waikato, from a practical point of view, I’m certainly not an expert, but just looking at the geography and the number of roads radiating from Waikato isn’t as easy as blocking. Off the coast of Auckland.

“In reality, I don’t know if that will be possible, but there are still many people who have not been vaccinated and it can overwhelm their health, so we need to contain it. Service.”

The Mayor of the Waikato District Council, Jim Milkriest, said it would be difficult to extend the current North Waikato border to include wipers and Kawaia.Photo / Stephen Barker

He said it would be difficult to see North Waikato remain blocked for only five days, given that the number of cases is now 18 and extends beyond the level 3 boundaries.

“It’s hard to see it ending on the Friday everyone wanted.”

He felt sorry for the company that was hurt by the level 3 and 4 blockade restrictions and wanted it to be classified someday.

“Oh, I think it was an absolute struggle. I really feel about companies that rely on contact with the population.

“Hospitality and event-type business. It’s devastating in reality and we have to overcome that level of limitation.

“Sure, even at level 3, it’s certainly difficult for a company.”

He said it was tragic to hear the death of another Covid, a man at Middlemore Hospital.

“I’m worried about the wiper’s delta, but it wasn’t unexpected in Hamilton’s case.”

“We are close to the city of Hamilton and, from that point of view, to southern Auckland. The virus can certainly spread at high speeds.”

Mylchreest asked the residents to “calm down, be tested and vaccinated.”

“Covid-19 has reached our community, which shows how widespread the Delta variant is determined to be. Our best defense is vaccination. , Contact Trace and take the test if you have any symptoms. “

Mayor Max Baxter of the Great Trohanga district told Herald today that he does not know how to contain the case in Kawaia due to the limited number of stores and only one road for locals to procure supplies. ..

Like Karapiro, Kawaia is now outside the Level 3 border in northern Waikato, and Baxter said he does not know if or where the town will enter higher alert levels.

Kawaia Township is located approximately 40 km southwest of Hamilton, south of Lagrang Harbor, Ruapuke and Aote’a Harbor.

The Greater Trohanga district is at the bottom of the table in Herald’s Top Town, showing the percentage of fully vaccinated people. This is only 32.9 percent of the eligible population.

Mylchreest said Waipa, especially Cambridge, is likely to be on the other side of the spectrum with relatively high vaccination rates.

“We’re pretty good, but as far as I can see, it’s not enough until it’s 100 percent,” Mylchreest said.

“It’s the only way people can regain a normal sense of life in order to think about themselves as well as the community. It’s really important.”

Meanwhile, Baxter expected the ministry to set up an additional test site in Kawaia.

“So I think there will be a little more activity there.”

Mr Baxter said the positive consequences of the Covid case could be to shake the title of the Greater Trohanga district, which has the lowest vaccination coverage in the country.

“Maybe this will encourage people to get vaccinated.

“The report I read the day before yesterday ranked all parliaments across the country for both vaccinations … it’s terrible that awareness needs to be raised to encourage people to get vaccinated. That’s right, “said Baxter.

“As they say, Delta is an unvaccinated virus.”

Baxter understood concerns about vaccination, but said it would change if Farnau members were affected.

“If, as a result, Farnau or one of your friends becomes seriously ill or dies, believe me. I’m sure their views will be completely different.

“It’s not the vaccine that deprives people of their freedom, it’s the Delta that deprives them of their freedom, and it’s essentially Covid itself.”