A groundbreaking research project hosting a frame running training test for children with cerebral palsy





A groundbreaking research project led by the University of Queensland aims to improve the cardiovascular health of infants with cerebral palsy (CP) by trying out new running programs. Dr. Sarah Reedman, a research fellow at UQ’s Center for Cerebral Palsy and Rehabilitation, said the study was the first internationally to host a trial of frame running training and would monitor improvements in cardiovascular fitness in infants living with CP. Stated. Train and grow. Participants in our project called Run for good health Use a frame that gives the child with CP the ability to run. Frame running or race running is a new sport and will be introduced for the first time at the 2024 Paris Paralympics. We are currently identifying children who want to participate in sports, but you never know. They may represent Australia in their hometown in 2032. “ Dr. Sarah Reedman, Researcher at UQ Center for Cerebral Palsy and Rehabilitation Research CP is the most common disability in childhood, with approximately 600 children diagnosed each year in Australia. Children with CP often have difficulty or inability to walk. This means low levels of physical activity and a 300% increased risk of dying from cardiovascular disease. “Children with cerebral palsy grow up to become adults with cerebral palsy, and adults with this disease are at increased risk of premature death,” Dr. Reedman said. “The risk of death from heart disease in this cohort hasn’t diminished for 30 years due to lack of research in this area. I want to change that. “Frame running is one of the only accessible opportunities for people with severe disabilities to perform high intensity activities, so this project has the added benefit of improving sport fairness. . “ Dr. Reedman’s research project received approximately $ 50,000 in funding from the Children’s Hospital Foundation. Trials will take place in Brisbane, Sydney and Cairns and will be open to participants ages 8-20.If you are interested, please contact us by email [email protected] Collaborating agencies include the Pediatric Hospital Foundation, Queensland Children’s Hospital (Queensland Pediatric Rehabilitation Services), Sydney Children’s Hospital Network, and the University of Sydney. sauce: University of Queensland

