“Covidtoe” can be a side effect of the immune response, studies say | Coronavirus





According to one study, a skin condition known as Covid toe can be a side effect of the immune system’s response to fighting the virus. This symptom causes chilblain-like inflammation and redness in the limbs, which can last for months at a time. It usually develops within 1 to 4 weeks of infection and may cause swelling and discoloration of the toes and fingers. The researchers behind this study, published in the British Journal of Dermatology, investigated 50 participants in this condition and 13 participants with similar chilblain lesions that occurred prior to the pandemic. .. They produce a high level of specific autoantibody immune response in which one mechanism behind both types of conditions mistakenly targets and responds to human cells and tissues, as well as invading viruses. I found that it was related to. They also found a duplicate with type I interferon, an important protein in the antiviral response. In addition to the immune system, the cells that line the blood vessels that supply the affected area Chilblains on toes.. Dr. Charles Cassius, the lead author of the study, said the study provided a deeper understanding of the condition. “The epidemiological and clinical features of chilblain-like lesions have been extensively studied and published, although little is known about the pathophysiology involved. Our study provides new insights.” The so-called covid toe is one of the unrecognized symptoms of infection after patients in some countries have reported their condition, even though patients in some countries have shown no normal symptoms. Concerns were raised in the first few months of the pandemic. Red or purple lesions on the sides or soles of the feet, or on the hands and fingers were described. May 2020, European Journal of Pediatric Dermatology Reported a “epidemic” of cases between Italian children and adolescents. Unlike other rashes associated with the coronavirus, it is said to have not been previously observed. “We observed the” epidemic “of acute and self-healing vasculitis lesions in the hands and feet of asymptomatic children and adolescents. These lesions constituted another much more serious novelty, a novelty that led to the establishment of an association with Covid-19 that occurred at about the same time. “ Dr. Ivan Bristow, a British podiatrist, agreed that for most people, as well as chilblains, the condition healed spontaneously. However, some people need treatment with creams and other medications, he said. “Identifying the cause helps develop new therapies to manage it more effectively.” Dr. Bataille, a dermatologist and spokesman for the British Dermatology Foundation, said Covid’s toes were very common in the early stages of the pandemic, but less common in current delta variant waves. She said it may depend on more people who are vaccinated or have some protection against Covid from past infections. “Symptoms after vaccination are very rare.”

