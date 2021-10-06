9NEWS experts answer questions about COVID-19, flu and antibodies





Dr. Payal Kohli will consider why vaccination is necessary even if you are already infected with COVID-19.

Denver — Many coronadans are still hesitant to get the COVID-19 vaccine as holidays approach, the flu season approaches, and vaccination requirements increase across the state. Viewers have contacted 9NEWS to ask how safe it is to get the vaccine along with the flu shot, and if they are infected with the virus, if it is necessary. Dr. Payal Kohli, a health expert at 9NEWS, answered some of the frequently asked questions we got about COVID-19 and vaccines. Editor’s Note: Answers have been edited for context and clarity. 9NEWS: Do I still need to be vaccinated if I get COVID? Dr. Kori: Currently, the growing proportion of the population is in this scenario. Previously, it was all theoretical. We said science suggests that you should probably do it. Now you have the data. A study from the CDC in Kentucky found that vaccination with a COVID provides twice as much protection as an unvaccinated person with a COVID. That’s right, absolutely. How soon should someone be vaccinated after recovering from COVID-19? Is it important? Dr. Kori: The idea here is that the immune system is activated from COVID, depending on the severity of the disease. If vaccinated too early, the immune system can actually reject and prevent the vaccine. That job. Therefore, the magic window appears to be about 2-3 months. So it’s not too early, not too late. But you definitely want to get it within the first few months of infection. If I have been infected with COVID and have not been vaccinated, are I protected? Dr. Kori: Obtaining a COVID is an immune response that is different from obtaining a vaccine. Therefore, when we got the vaccine, we were only making antibodies against the spike protein. This is the only part of the virus I’ve seen so far. Obtaining a COVID actually creates antibodies against all parts of the virus, including nucleocapsids (called nucleocapsids). That is, there are various types of polyclonal antibodies. In a way it’s good, but the bad thing about it is that it’s not good enough to neutralize the virus. Therefore, looking at the lab, these antibodies do not work well to neutralize the virus. That’s why the vaccine really helps boost those neutralizing antibodies. If someone has antibodies, do you know if they are due to vaccination or natural infection? Dr. Kori: Many patients come and ask, “I don’t know if I’ve been infected with COVID. How do I know?” I want to check for antibodies against nucleocapsid. So remember what I just said: the only thing you make antibodies is spikes if you get the vaccine. However, if you are infected with the virus, there are also antibodies against nucleocapsid. Is influenza vaccination still worthwhile and necessary? Dr. Kori: It’s very important.This year they did it 4 valenceSo to speak, there are four tensions. This year is more important than last year as the mask comes off and there is no protection from last year. Thankfully, most of us didn’t get the flu last year, so some experts say this year could be even worse, as the mask has come off and a little bit of that immunity hasn’t been left since last year. The year you expect to be. Now it’s the perfect window. Don’t wait too long before Halloween, as you’ll have to put that shot in your arm to be protected this year. Can vaccination prevent me from getting infected with other viruses? Dr. Kori: It is not yet known if vaccination with the COVID vaccine can prevent other viruses. It has not been studied. However, we know that this also applies to other vaccines, so we hope this does too. I like to think of all the vaccines we get as deposits in the savings bank of the immune system. Do people infected with COVID and subsequently vaccinated receive “lifetime” protection? Dr. Kori: Science suggests that vaccination after a natural infection creates long-lasting “memory” cells that can live in the lymph nodes and activate to make more antibodies in the future. We do not know how long these cells will last, but there are characteristics that suggest that they are long-lasting cells. Related: Colorado healthcare workers are facing COVID vaccination deadlines Related: J & J seeks US approval for COVID-19 vaccine booster dose Recommended video: COVID-19 vaccine https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

