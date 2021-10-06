What WHO needs to know when publishing a formal definition

The man will enter the headquarters of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Geneva, Switzerland, on June 15, 2021.

London — On Wednesday, the World Health Organization announced for the first time a long definition of Covid with the aim of providing the coveted clarity of one of the most mysterious aspects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Here’s how the United Nations Health Organization defined a long covid: This is called the “state after Covid 19”, the name proposed by the WHO International Classification of Diseases.

“The post-COVID-19 condition occurs in individuals with a possible or confirmed history of SARS-CoV-2 infection, usually 3 months after the onset of COVID-19 and at least 2 symptoms. Monthly, alternative diagnosis cannot explain, “WHO said.

“Common symptoms include fatigue, shortness of breath, and cognitive dysfunction, which generally affect daily functioning. Symptoms are new after the initial recovery from the acute COVID-19 episode. It may be onset or persistent from the initial illness. Symptoms may fluctuate or recur over time. “

WHO said another definition could apply to children.

Global health agencies have previously stated that it took a long time to resolve the long formal definition of Covid because of the large number of symptoms associated with this condition.

“This was a big problem for us throughout WHO,” said Dr. Mike Ryan, executive director of WHO’s emergency program, Wednesday.

“We need to be vigilant. This pandemic is not over, it continues to cause illness and death, but it continues to have a long-term impact on people around the world,” Ryan said. Said. “Once again, in the decline in numbers we see, it masks the tremendous problems that are occurring in countries.”

Ryan described the definition of Longcovid as a “major step forward” before adding that the understanding of WHO’s state is evolving and therefore subject to change.