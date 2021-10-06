Health
What WHO needs to know when publishing a formal definition
The man will enter the headquarters of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Geneva, Switzerland, on June 15, 2021.
Sean Gallup | Getty Images
London — On Wednesday, the World Health Organization announced for the first time a long definition of Covid with the aim of providing the coveted clarity of one of the most mysterious aspects of the coronavirus pandemic.
Here’s how the United Nations Health Organization defined a long covid: This is called the “state after Covid 19”, the name proposed by the WHO International Classification of Diseases.
“The post-COVID-19 condition occurs in individuals with a possible or confirmed history of SARS-CoV-2 infection, usually 3 months after the onset of COVID-19 and at least 2 symptoms. Monthly, alternative diagnosis cannot explain, “WHO said.
“Common symptoms include fatigue, shortness of breath, and cognitive dysfunction, which generally affect daily functioning. Symptoms are new after the initial recovery from the acute COVID-19 episode. It may be onset or persistent from the initial illness. Symptoms may fluctuate or recur over time. “
WHO said another definition could apply to children.
Global health agencies have previously stated that it took a long time to resolve the long formal definition of Covid because of the large number of symptoms associated with this condition.
“This was a big problem for us throughout WHO,” said Dr. Mike Ryan, executive director of WHO’s emergency program, Wednesday.
“We need to be vigilant. This pandemic is not over, it continues to cause illness and death, but it continues to have a long-term impact on people around the world,” Ryan said. Said. “Once again, in the decline in numbers we see, it masks the tremendous problems that are occurring in countries.”
Ryan described the definition of Longcovid as a “major step forward” before adding that the understanding of WHO’s state is evolving and therefore subject to change.
“Primary Modern Medicine Challenge”
Most people infected with Covid-19 suffer from common symptoms such as persistent coughing, fever, and shortness of breath, and recover within days or weeks.
However, for some people, the symptoms can last much longer.
WHO estimated that 10% to 20% of Covid-19 patients experienced prolonged symptoms for several months after infection. These long-term symptoms include persistent fatigue, shortness of breath, brain fog, and depression.
On September 5, 2021, an Iranian man wearing a face mask as protection from Covid-19 sits on a bench in the Grand Bazaar in Tehran, the capital of Iran.
Attakenale | AFP | Getty Images
Health experts say this condition is clearly a public health concern, given that it has a significant impact on society, from rising health care costs to economic and productivity losses. ..
To date, there is no proven treatment or rehabilitation guidance for people with long covids, even though postviral syndrome continues to affect people’s daily functions and their ability to work.
An editorial published in The Lancet on August 28, Explained A long covid as a “primary modern medical challenge”.
Long Covid management
British Medical Journal Host an online webinar Last month we talked about long Covid diagnosis, management, and prognosis.
Panel health experts said that “severe malaise” is a common symptom in many people with this condition, but various other symptoms include muscle and body pain, chest weight and Needles included compression, skin rash, palpitation, fever, headache, diarrhea, numbness.
In the panel, Nisreen Alwan, an associate professor of public health at the University of Southampton, said, “A very common feature is the nature of the disease, which recurs and remits, and feels like it has recovered. I will attack you. “
“It’s a constant cycle of disappointment, not only for you, but for those around you who really want to recover you,” she added, looking back at her own battle with Covid.
Professor Paul Garner of the Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine said he felt that his personal fight against the disease had “repeatedly abused him in the first two months.” Garner said he had fewer episodes in the next four months, despite continued fatigue.
In managing the condition, as someone with a long covid, “you learn your patterns, learn what causes complete fatigue or other symptoms, and try to avoid them.” said.
She said it was essential to incorporate long Covid cases into the broader Covid-19 statistics. “We are missing out on a great opportunity to quantify and measure long covids in the same way we do with positive test results and death.”
In the UK, for example, an estimated 970,000 people (1.5% of the population) self-reported a long Covid on August 1. Compiled data According to the National Bureau of Statistics.
The prevalence of postviral syndrome is in people aged 35-69 years, women, people living in the most disadvantaged areas, people working in health or social care, and other activities that limit their health status or disability. It was the largest of the people.
