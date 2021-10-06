Winnipeg’s family urges the state to cover the cost of new cystic fibrosis drugs

Winnipeg’s mother is asking the Manitoba government to pay for a new and innovative drug for cystic fibrosis that she hopes can dramatically improve her son’s life.

Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec have all recently announced that they will cover Trikafta, which costs about $ 300,000 a year for eligible patients.

“There is so much hope with this beautiful drug and the miracle it is performing for so many people,” said Desniege Meyer, whose son lives with a genetic disease.

“But because we live in Manitoba, there is this serious lack of justice that we not only have no access to the drug, but we do not know when we will have access to this drug.”

Her son Beckett, 13, spent much of his life inside and outside the hospital.

The disease causes the accumulation of thick mucus in the body, which can lead to chronic respiratory infections, digestive problems and other complications.

Health Canada approved Trikafta in June for use in people over the age of 12 who have at least one genetic mutation that causes cystic fibrosis.

Manufactured by Vertex Pharmaceuticals, this drug is welcomed as a game changer.

Cystic Fibrosis Canada, a national non-profit organization, said: research Suggests that Trikafta can reduce severe lung disease 60% of people extend life expectancy and reduce mortality by 15% by the end of 10 years.

“It’s hard to exaggerate the importance of this drug,” said John Warenberg, chief scientific officer of the organization.

According to Warenberg, the drug is not a cure, but it attacks the root of the disease by repairing defective proteins that cause mucus buildup.

“That’s amazing,” he said. “People on the lung transplant list … their lungs have improved significantly and are removed from the lung transplant list.”

Cystic Fibrosis Canada estimates that 4,300 Canadians, including 128 in Manitoba, have the disease. Nonprofits are calling on all states to cover the cost of the drug.

Family thinking about moving

Manitoba has not yet made a decision.

“This is just a medicine you can’t ignore,” Warenberg said. “If I live in Manitoba with a child with cystic fibrosis and couldn’t get Trikafta, I’ll definitely leave.”

Meyer is considering that possibility.

The three mothers say her private insurance does not cover the drug until the state decides whether to add the drug to the prescription book.

“I’m listening to a child’s cough in the next room, and all I want to do is scoop him up, get in the car, and drive to Ontario, which is two hours away. It’s very unfair. I feel, “she says. Said.

“If Manitoba can’t make a quick decision because the political process takes too long to sacrifice his son’s life, he may need to take action.”

Decisions under consideration: State

In an email, a spokesperson for Manitoba Health and Senior Care Living said the decision was under consideration.

“The Pan-Canada Pharmaceutical Alliance (pCPA) has reached a mutual agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals on the terms (price and compensation terms) of the drug Tricapta,” the statement said. “Manitoba has made the decision to include Trikafta in the Pharmacare Public Drug Program through each process and expects that decision will be made in the coming weeks.”

“Manitoba recognizes that the COVID-19 pandemic has created a difficult time for patients with cystic fibrosis and their caregivers, and will work on this file as quickly as possible.”

Upon returning home, Beckett straps on the airway clearance vest. It vibrates to remove mucus from the chest. This is the treatment he gives on average for two hours a day.

A 13-year-old child is on a long list of medicines, supplements and inhalers. At night, he uses a feeding tube to maintain nutrition and caloric intake.

Taking this medicine allows his mother to take a deep breath without coughing, climb stairs without stopping, reduce infections and hospitalizations, and eliminate feeding tubes at night. , Says you can imagine another future for your son.

“We’re talking about the daily implications that allow him to live like a normal teenager,” she said. “Then the big picture then means probably not dead, certainly not so early, or not cystic fibrosis.”

Beckett says he’s happy to know that this drug is on the market and he hopes he can try it.

“It’s unbelievable to finally have a normal day,” he said.