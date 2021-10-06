CA COVID: Latest News and Updates





Bay Area health authorities The final standard for lifting the obligation of indoor masks, Details will be released by the weekend. Influenza could make a big comeback this year Experts say that while the coronavirus is still prevalent, new questions arise about the effectiveness, duration and timing of influenza vaccination.How did the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Authority sound the alarm less than a month after the city’s vaccination deadline? That sagging vaccination rate It will affect city services in the coming weeks.

Latest update: Unvaccinated employees could mean that SF’s Muni service will be reduced by the Halloween weekend. If vaccine prices don’t improve, SFMTA director Jeffrey Tumlin told the agency’s board of directors on Tuesday. Read the full text here. Bay Area health authorities have finalized the criteria for relaxing COVID restrictions. Health officials in Bay Area County are working to establish standards to ease some restrictions on health order, including indoor masking, and will release details by the weekend, Contra Costa County Deputy. Health officer Dr. Ori Zubieri was the county overseer on Tuesday. In the past, six Bay Area counties, including San Francisco, have collaborated on pandemic-related health requirements. Criteria include community vaccination rates, case rates, and hospitalization, Tzvieli said. “We will know more about it by the weekend,” he said. “We are completing it now.” If the order is canceled, you do not need to wear a mask indoors, but it is recommended to wear it as an additional precaution.Read the full text about Efforts regarding restrictions here. “Significant drop” in COVID case rate, hospitalization in Contra Costa County: Case rates and hospitalizations for COVID-19 in Contra Costa County have declined by 35% and 27%, respectively, over the past two weeks, county health officials said Tuesday. “We are happy with these numbers, but we are also cautious,” said Erica Jensen, deputy director of county health services, in a COVID update to county supervisors. Berkeley reaches a vaccination rate of 93%: Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguín announced on Tuesday that 93% of urban residents over the age of 12 have been vaccinated against COVID. “There is still work to be done, but Berkeley stands out in its response to COVID-19,” Arreguín said in a statement. “These statistics show that Berkeley residents believe that the vaccine is safe and effective. We vaccinate all those who have not yet been vaccinated today. It is recommended that city officials be fully vaccinated by November 15th. The director of Central California County says let parents decide on a shot for their child. Scott Kaikendal, director of Stanislaus County, said it should be up to parents and pediatricians to decide whether to vaccinate their children, not the state. Modestoby report, I will quote an email from the supervisor. Kaikendal said the state should “brake” Governor Gavin Newsom’s order to give school children COVID-19 once the vaccine is approved for young children. After Newsom’s announcement on Friday, Kaikendal said in an email, “We should wait until we have a better answer to our questions, such as long-term research and the appropriate vaccine dose for infants and the effectiveness of innate immunity.” Said. Vaccine manufacturers have conducted a number of trials in children of different ages, and the results show efficacy, safety, and federal approval for vaccination of people up to the age of 12. I am.

