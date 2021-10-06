Will the Bay Area indoor mask obligation be lifted immediately?





San Francisco, CA (KRON) – Due to lower COVID-19 case rates and hospitalization rates across the Bay Area, and higher vaccination rates, health authorities are considering masking changes. The counties of San Francisco, Contra Costa, and Santa Clara are working on finalizing the criteria for lifting mask obligations indoors. Changes to indoor masking for the entire bay area may be on the horizon. Jason Aldean says California should be “indignated” at school’s vaccination obligations

The director of health at Contra Costa County Health Department told the supervisory board on Tuesday: “We are working with other counties in the area that have indoor masking orders to establish standards for these counties to ease some of these restrictions.” “I think it’s a good idea for them to remove the obligation to use indoor masks. People can still mask. They will never tell people that they shouldn’t.” Dr. Monica Gandhi said. Dr. Monica Gandhi, an infectious disease and public health expert at the University of California, San Francisco, said the high immunization rates in the Bay Area made it a safe time to lift masking rules. Currently, in all Bay Area counties except Solano, everyone is required to wear masks in places such as gyms, grocery stores, restaurants, etc., except when people are drinking and eating. Maskless health authorities recommend that people wear them as a precautionary measure, even after meeting the criteria for going to maskless. “The difference between the phrase mandate and the phrase recommendation is that the phrase mandate really means that we are in a public health emergency and have to change our behavior. In particular, we are doing really well with all the indicators, “says Dr. Gandhi. No specific indicators have been released yet, but they are expected to be uniform across the region. The city of Eastbay reaches one of the highest immunization rates in the United States

Each county may meet these indicators at different times. This means that some counties may remove their mask obligations before others. “Hopefully, you don’t have to go back, but by entering a specific metric, you have that option whenever God forbids you. I don’t think so. Go back and undo your indoor mask obligations. You can, “said Dr. Gandhi. In addition to updating the mask guidance, health officials say they are working on modifying the health order, which requires people in restaurants and gyms to show evidence of vaccination.

