UC Health Refuses Kidney Transplantation In Unvaccinated Women With Stage 5 Kidney Failure





NS Colorado A woman with stage 5 renal failure has a state medical system with her and her donor Unvaccinated Against coronavirus.. “Here I am willing to be a direct donor to her. It does not affect any other patient on the transplant list.” Jaimee Fougner , Leilani Rutari’s kidney donor, told CBS4. “When I have a perfectly good kidney and can save her life, how can I sit here and allow them to kill my friend?” Lutali said he received a letter from Colorado’s medical system UC Health at the end of September explaining that she and Fougner have 30 days to begin the vaccination process. If they reject the shot, they will be removed from the kidney transplant list. Hospital vaccine threatens public security, Laura Ingraham claims “I said I would sign a medical exemption. I have to sign an exemption for the transplant itself anyway, freeing them from what might go wrong,” Lutali said. “It’s surgery and invasive. I sign an exemption for my life. I don’t know why I can’t sign an exemption for COVID shots.” In August, Mr. Rutari told her that the hospital was not a prerequisite for the vaccine to undergo surgery. “At the end of August, they confirmed that they didn’t have the COVID shots they needed at that time,” Lutali told CBS4. “Fast forward on September 28th, when I knew. Jamie knew they had this policy on COVID shots for both donors and recipients.” North Carolina Hospital System New Health to Dismiss 175 Employees Who Refused to Delegate COVID Vaccine Rutari met Hoogner in a Bible study 10 months ago. Rutari said he wasn’t vaccinated because there were too many unknowns, but Hoogner wasn’t attacked for religious reasons. “It’s your choice about what kind of treatment you will receive. In the case of Leilani, the choice was taken from her. Her life is now held hostage for this mission,” Hogner said. I added. UC Health said it has implemented a vaccine policy for patient safety and health. Last year’s hero, this year’s scapegoat: Livelihood of frontline workers taking over vaccine obligations “The mortality rate of transplant patients infected with COVID-19 ranges from about 20% to over 30%, which indicates the extreme risk that COVID-19 poses to transplant recipients after surgery,” the health system said. I told CBS4. The health system also noted that patients need to receive other vaccines, such as hepatitis B, to prevent transplant rejection. Click here to get the Fox News app Lutali and Fougner are currently considering transplanting at a hospital other than Colorado.

