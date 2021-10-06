Type 1 diabetes presents special challenges in weight management







Source / Disclosure

The issuer: sauce: Van der Schueren Obesity in people with type 1 diabetes. Place of presentation: Annual Meeting of the European Diabetes Foundation; September 27-October 1, 2021 (virtual conference). Disclosure:

Van der Schueren has not reported disclosure of relevant financial information.



The request could not be processed. Please try again later.If you continue to have this issue, please contact us [email protected] .. Return to Healio Although much attention has been paid to weight gain in type 2 diabetes, according to the speaker, further research is needed on weight management interventions in people with type 1 diabetes. “Obesity management and obesity prevention are becoming increasingly important factors in treating diabetics.” Bart Van der Schueren, MD, PhD, An assistant professor of the Department of Endocrinology at Ruben University Hospital in Belgium, said at a press conference at a virtual conference of the European Diabetes Research Association. “We often think about them People with type 2 diabetesHowever, in reality, obese pandemics are often installed in people with type 1 diabetes. This is often forgotten. ” Van der Schueren is an assistant professor in the Department of Endocrinology at the Ruben University Hospital in Belgium.

The prevalence of overweight or obesity in adults with type 1 diabetes varies from country to country. For example, 39.8% of Austrian type 1 diabetic patients are overweight and 14% obese, compared to 33.1% and 13.8% of the total population, respectively.In contrast, in the United States, people with type 1 diabetes have a lower rate of overweight and obesity. — — 29.7% and 21.6% respectively — — Compared to 31.1% and 42.5% of the total population. Van der Schueren said there is a lack of data on the general prevalence of overweight and obesity in people with type 1 diabetes. “One of the main reasons we’re talking about this topic is to get the attention of a larger audience,” says Van der Schueren. “Currently little is known about prevalence, but parallax is also becoming an issue. Interestingly, in Mexico, where obesity is a huge problem for the general public, we suffer from type 1 diabetes. Only 8% of patients with obesity meet the criteria for obesity, which may mean that this is related to disparity. ” Intensive insulin therapy is a major contributor to weight gain in type 1 diabetes. “There is no debate about the benefits of strict glucose management to prevent complications in this population, but the intensification of insulin therapy needed to achieve strict glucose management often comes at the expense of weight gain. “Will be done,” writes Van der Schulen and colleagues. A review published at the same time. Lancet Diabetes and Endocrinology.. Other possible reasons for weight gain in type 1 diabetes are defensive snacks to avoid post-exercise hypoglycemia, complete avoidance of exercise, changes in growth hormone or insulin-like growth factor systems, age. Includes, duration of diabetes, and genetics. According to Van der Schulen, people with type 1 diabetes face some specific challenges when it comes to weight management. Fear of hypoglycemia can hesitate to stick to diet and exercise and cause weight gain. Weight loss medications have barriers to use beyond cost and access. SGLT2 inhibitors may increase the risk of diabetic ketoacidosis, and GLP-1 receptor agonists require additional injections. Van der Schueren pointed out that there is a lack of research investigating weight loss surgery in people with type 1 diabetes. However, some studies have found a link between weight loss surgery and increased risk of hypoglycemia and DKA. “This review is part of a greater effort to draw attention to the topic of weight management in people with type 1 diabetes,” the researchers write. “We hope that it will facilitate further research, as only knowledge can improve clinical care for people with type 1 diabetes. Increased knowledge is to support the day-to-day work of clinicians. It also helps to develop evidence-based consensus guidelines. “ reference: Van der Schueren B, et al. Lancet Diabetes Endocrinol.. 2021; doi: 10.1016 / S2213-8587 (21) 00246-1..

