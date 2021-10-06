HHS vaccination ads use new tactics to boost Covid-19 vaccination rates: fear





In a series of emotional ads released Wednesday morning, three unvaccinated Covid-19 survivors and an intensive care unit nurse talk about the victims of the virus.

This is a radical change from previous ads that convinced hesitant Americans to roll up their sleeves with a positive message to protect the community, return to normal activity, and reunite with friends. ..

Opinion experts praised the ad and said it was time to take a new approach-taking advantage of the death and misery that many Americans have witnessed directly.

Drew Altmann, president and chief executive officer of the Kaiser Family Foundation, which tracks public opinion about vaccination, said:

Kaiser’s Recent votes Knowing who became seriously ill with Covid-19 or who died of the virus turned out to be one of the most powerful motivations for Americans hesitating to launch an attack. This ad is part of the $ 250 million Covid-19 Public Education Campaign by the US Department of Health and Human Services. “We believe that these first-person explanations of those who have experienced Covid in person can really highlight the dangers that COVID-19 poses,” said a senior HHS official involved in the advertising campaign. .. “”[It’s] Really change the messenger. I’m letting real people talk about me in my own words. “ “They gave me a 5 percent chance to live.” The first set of HHS’s Covid-19 vaccination ads debuted in April, with a heartwarming scene of professional shoots, bright music playing in the background, hugging friends and oversleeping with kids. Was featured. “Continue, live as you like and feel the sunlight on your face,” the singer crooners alone. advertisement Imagine how comfortable “yes” is after saying “no” a year later when the text appears on the screen. ” It may have convinced some people to get vaccinated, but it didn’t work for everyone. Vaccination rates began to lag late last spring, and currently one in four eligible Americans has not yet been vaccinated with Covid-19. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention .. The new batch of ads is much coarser. According to HHS officials, a recent study found that testimonials from people affected by Covid-19 went to social media to focus with two survivors to appeal to unvaccinated people. I found a self-portrait video from a nurse in the treatment room. “I’ve been in the hospital for 76 days now,” says the named man. Terrell From St. Louis. He is wearing a hospital gown and has a cannula that supplies oxygen to his nose. The ad is cut into an image of him lying dead in a hospital bed covered with wires and tubes. “They gave me a 5 percent chance to live.” “Two months ago I signed up for a Delta variant of Covid-19. Since then I haven’t been the same man,” the man named. call In a selfie video from Monette, Missouri, he said: Felicia ICU nurses in Shreveport, Louisiana weep when talking about caring for young people at Covid-19. “The delta waves we’re seeing now-people are young and sick, and we’re intubating and losing to people under my age,” she says. The ads feel raw and there is no lively music. “Our direction towards the creative team was not to improve them, not to get rid of the shake from the camera,” said an HHS official. “The reason is that I wanted to make these as genuine as possible.” HHS sent a film crew to one of the survivors of Covid-19. Fourth advertising function Amanda He’s at home with his family in Richwood, Ohio. “I was infected with COVID, intubated and comatose for 11 days,” she tells the camera directly. “I didn’t get the Covid vaccine. I was worried about some side effects. But if I could redo it, I would definitely get the Covid vaccine. I’m very close to death. I know. In fact, it’s scary that I rarely went home with my husband and children. ” 15-second and 30-second versions of your ad will appear on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, Pinterest, and Nextdoor. It will also appear on national television, focusing on areas with low immunization rates. Choose a resonating approach In public health campaigns, creators have a choice. Introduce the benefits of a particular intervention, such as vaccination, or the consequences of not using that intervention. For months, the news media featured stories of unvaccinated people who became ill with Covid-19 and regretted their decision, or stories of families who lost their unvaccinated loved ones to the virus. .. However, HHS officials said a study earlier this year showed that this was not the best approach to motivate Americans to hesitate to vaccinate. “When we send creative information to the world, we need to make sure it doesn’t make things worse,” officials said. “When people are determined about something, the use of fear can actually work in both ways.” Lori Freeman, CEO of the National Association of County and City Health Officials, has heard from members in the field for months trying to convince Americans who are hesitant to vaccinate to Americans who are hesitant to vaccinate. Says they believe these ads will have an impact. Raise their sleeves. “I think this resonates more than’Let’s sing Kumbaya together and go to a concert together’,” Freeman said. It’s a better approach to say, “This is what you have to do to keep yourself alive,” rather than “This is a way to help the world.” “”

