DHEC does not issue an adult vaccine exemption. The leaders there are alerting the public after seeing an increase in demand.

South Carolina Spartanberg (WSPA) – South Carolina Health and Environment Administration (DHEC) leaders want to stop adults from coming to the public health sector for some reason demanding a COVID-19 vaccine exemption. .. They are on the rise, but the same is true for some upstate healthcare providers here.

Dr. Brian Blank is busy.

“Two months ago, it was probably the busiest day for the vaccine. I think we gave out 30 on that day alone, which is pretty expensive for us,” said Dr. Brian Blank of Ember Modern Medicine.

In addition to receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, some patients seek the exact opposite.

“Recently, it seems that there are different employers with different requirements, so more people are asking about seeking an exemption,” said Dr. Blank.

His practice is not alone. In fact, health professionals at the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Management say they are inundated with demands for just that.

“They are asking about medical exemptions, but DHEC does not issue medical or religious exemptions for adults,” explained Beth Poor of DHEC.

“We are responding to many calls to adults and school-aged children in college,” Poor said.

The same is true for Dr. Blank, especially in the last few weeks. But he told us that if you are seeking an exemption from work, whether it is religious or medical, there is no guarantee that your management will accept it.

“They probably have to show that there has been a big anaphylactic reaction in the past. This is something I can write and I think most employers will accept it. But at the same time, they Will be pretty strict about who to give those exemptions, “Dr. Blank told 7 News.

If you qualify for the exemption, the DHEC leader told 7 News to contact your doctor or boss instead of starting from your office.

You can find a complete statement from DHEC on the following issues:

“In light of recent questions received by public, health care providers, and media members, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environment has announced that public services for people seeking an adult medical or religious exemption for the COVID-19 vaccine. We have issued the following guidance as an announcement: Requirements.

DHEC does not issue any kind of vaccine exemption for adults.

DHEC has no role in the employer’s decision to request vaccination.

DHEC has authority over immunity requirements for attendance at school and childcare, and as required by South Carolina law, DHEC has developed immunity requirements for children against religious beliefs. Exemption is allowed. The COVID-19 vaccine is not required for school or childcare participation.

However, state law applies only to day care and school-age children, not adults. For whatever reason, do not come to the public health department for an adult vaccine exemption. DHEC does not control or regulate vaccine requirements from businesses, including whether to grant exemptions.

In general, adult vaccine exemptions should be requested from the company or other organizations that require the vaccine in accordance with the procedures and documentation requirements prescribed by the company.The decision to grant tax exemption is only made by the company or organization that requires vaccination...

According to FDA-approved instructions for use, medical contraindications to vaccination with the COVID-19 vaccine include:

Severe allergic reactions (eg, anaphylaxis) since the last dose of the vaccine, or

Known (diagnosed) allergies to vaccine components (see) Appendix C About the list of vaccine ingredients)

The COVID-19 vaccine, which is currently FDA-approved or FDA-approved, can be given to people with underlying illness who have no contraindications to vaccination. “