Charity warns that 1 in 10 people in the UK will have diabetes by 2030 – 4 things to do now to avoid type 2 diabetes

1 in 10 British Within the next 10 years, you may develop diabetes and be at serious risk of “catastrophic” complications and even premature death.

yet UK diabetes Analysis of official statistics reveals that by 2030, 5.5 million people may have diabetes. Type 2 diabetes You can prevent or relieve yourself by changing your diet and lifestyle.

There are different types of risk factors for developing type 2 diabetes, Karen Davis, Diabetes mellitus The UK warns: “Type 2 diabetes is complex and there are several risk factors for developing an immutable condition, such as age and family history, but others can change.

“Obesity is the greatest risk factor and accounts for about 80-85% of the risk of developing the condition. It is very important to take steps to keep your weight in a healthy range.

“Precautionary measures, such as the NHS England Diabetes Prevention Program, have helped hundreds of thousands of people to reduce their risk of type 2 diabetes. NS government The measures set out in the obesity strategy must be fully implemented and established to ensure clear information about the foods people are consuming. This makes it easier to choose healthy choices. “

Here’s what you can do now to reduce your risk of type 2 diabetes …

1. Pay attention to your weight

Many people with type 2 diabetes are overweight or obese because the increased fat makes it difficult for the body to use insulin properly and insulin problems cause diabetes.

Make sure your overall weight and body mass index (BMI) are healthy-check your BMI here. If you need to lose weight, it’s usually much easier with support from both friends and family, and perhaps from clubs like Slimming World and Weight Watchers. Or use Diabetes UK Weight Loss Planner to help you set weight loss goals and track your progress.

Also, weight loss is effective and better than nothing. A 2007 study by the US Diabetes Prevention Program Research Group found that for every kilogram of weight loss, the risk of diabetes was reduced by 16%.

2. Check waist size

The British Diabetes Society says that carrying extra weight in your middle can mean that fat has accumulated around your organs, which can prevent insulin from functioning properly. increase. According to charity, women need waist measurements to be less than 80 cm (31.5 in) and most men’s waist should be less than 94 cm (37 in), South Asia at high risk of type 2 diabetes Men should give it a try. To keep the waist size less than 90cm (35in). There is no easy solution to reduce waist size. That is when you lose weight and exercise regularly.

3. Eat a healthy and balanced diet

Eating a proper diet has been shown to help reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes, as certain foods such as fruits, vegetables, and whole grains have been shown to help reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes, whether or not you need to lose weight. Not only does it reduce the risk of diabetes, it is also important for overall health. ..

The British Diabetes Society suggests that diets that help reduce the risk of diabetes should include: Instead of white bread, white rice, and sweet breakfast cereals (refined carbohydrates), eat whole grains such as brown rice, whole wheat pasta, whole bread, and oat. Reduce lean and processed meats and instead get protein from healthier foods such as beans, lentils, eggs, fish, chicken, turkeys, and unsalted nuts. Eat lots of fruits and vegetables. Fermented dairy products are associated with a reduced risk of type 2 diabetes, so reduce salt and eat unsweetened yogurt and cheese.

“By eating a healthy, balanced diet that contains fruits and vegetables and is low in saturated fat, and staying active, people can reduce their risk of developing the condition,” Davis emphasizes. ..

4. Move more

You don’t have to sweat in the gym for hours every day to reduce your risk of diabetes. Instead of using the lift at work every day, you don’t have to take regular active walks, play sports, or climb stairs. Everything helps. More movement will help not only lose weight, but also reduce waist size and blood pressure.

The government recommends that adults exercise at least 150 minutes of moderate intensity per week. This can be divided into 30 minutes, 5 days a week. Start little by little with what you enjoy, such as walking and gardening, and gradually increase your activity level. If you are concerned about your health or risk of diabetes, be sure to consult your GP.