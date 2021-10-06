Health
Alcohol and Breast Cancer-Can Drinking Increase Your Risk of Cancer?
Usually when we talk about being healthy Relationship with alcohol, We mainly say “Drink responsibly.. But can that definition extend not only to your immediate safety, but also to protecting your long-term health, including the risk of cancer? More specifically, can alcohol increase the risk of breast cancer?
It is well known that drinking too much and drinking too often can cause havoc to us. liver, Intestines, When Other organsCDC experts also say it can increase your risk Heart disease and stroke..
But what isn’t much talked about, experts say, is the relationship between alcohol and breast cancer.
“Many observational studies have shown a link between alcohol intake and breast cancer risk,” he said. Christine L. Klassen, MD, Mayo Clinic Physician and Women’s Health Specialist. “The link seems to be very dose-dependent. Therefore, the more alcohol you consume, the higher your risk of breast cancer.”
In fact, the International Agency for Research on Cancer, a division of the World Health Organization (WHO), I found it Every 10 grams of alcohol About Consuming half a pint of wine or beer a day increases the risk of breast cancer by 7 to 10 percent. on the other hand, 2020 research It turns out that only 25% of American women aged 15-44 were aware of the risk.
Now, it is important to note that cancer is a complex and multifaceted disease that is rarely caused by a single factor. In other words, according to Dr. Classen, spoiling overnight at a friend’s party is not something that directly causes a fear of cancer.
“There are many things that can lead to a risk of breast cancer: family history, personal genetic makeup, diet, and even exposure to the environment,” she says.
Alcohol is a relatively small component of that risk, but it is still a risk. Here’s how alcohol affects your chances of getting breast cancer and what you can do to minimize it.
How Alcohol Is Related to Breast Cancer
Use of alcohol Linked For 7 types of cancer, including those that affect breast tissue.return 1988, As alcohol for International Agency for Research on Cancer ID Carcinogen Or “a substance that causes cancer”.
“We knew that alcohol had a huge impact on cancer risk for a very long time,” he said. MCG Health Clinical Associate Professor of Gynecology, University of Washington. But it’s not exactly understood how alcohol affects the risk of breast cancer, she adds.
Still, experts believe that there are several ways alcohol can harm breast tissue.
- Alcohol and its by-products can directly damage your DNA..After you take a sip of alcohol and it reaches your stomach, your body metabolizes it and produces a toxic chemical called Acetaldehyde.. “This substance can accumulate in breast tissue and damage our DNA. This is the code that tells us how our cells work and grow,” says Dr. Washington. increase. “DNA damage can make people more likely to develop breast cancer.”
- Alcohol can reduce the absorption of important nutrients. Experts from National Cancer Institute It is pointed out that drinking alcohol can impair the body’s ability to break down and absorb vitamins A, C, D, and E. Carotenoids; Folic acid is all a nutrient that can play a role in cancer prevention.
- Alcohol can raise estrogen levels to harmful levels, According to Dr. Classen. Although estrogen is important for breast tissue growth, long-term exposure to high levels of this hormone can promote the spread of estrogen-responsive breast cancer cells, says Dr. Washington.
- Alcohol may increase the cancer-stimulating hormone IGF-1, Dr. Washington says. In some studies, too much of a particular hormone called insulin-like growth factor-1 (which regulates bone and tissue growth) Encourage It not only grows cancer cells, but also increases the density of breast tissue. according to In some studies, breast tissue density is a strong predictor of breast cancer risk, but scientists have not clarified why.
How much alcohol is considered safe?
According to experts, there is no truly “safe” amount of alcohol when it comes to breast cancer risk.
“Women who drink less or drink less than three glasses a week are at higher risk of breast cancer than women who don’t drink,” says Dr. Washington.So you have an idea of what it looks like, this is what the National Alcohol and Alcoholism Institute looks like Define a cup of:
- 12 oz regular beer (5% alcohol)
- 5 ounces of wine (12% alcohol)
- 1.5 oz spirit spirit (40% alcohol)
But keep in mind that alcohol and cancer have a “dose-response” relationship, she adds. This means that the more you drink in your life, the higher your risk of getting sick. CDC if you choose to drink suggest 1 cup daily for women and 2 or less for men.
“My general advice is that it’s not unreasonable to indulge in some once in a while. [drinks]”Dr. Classen says. “”[But] For my high risk breast cancer For patients and breast cancer survivors, I usually recommend keeping up to 3 glasses of alcoholic beverages per week. ”
Are some alcoholic beverages safer than others?
Many people advertise the potential of wine, Increase Heart health, etc. Examined Beer’s ability to promote bone density, there is never a beneficial type of alcohol to reduce your risk of cancer.
Ethanol, the type of alcohol associated with an increased risk of breast cancer, all Alcoholic beverages, according to American Cancer Society. It can be wine, beer or liquor. “Weak” drinks may seem less risky, but keep in mind that even lower amounts of ethanol can affect your risk of breast cancer.
Who Should Be Most Worried About Alcohol And Breast Cancer
Everyone can be affected by the carcinogenicity of alcohol. At the same time, there are some high-risk groups that should pay more attention to alcohol consumption and perhaps consider quitting alcohol altogether, says Dr. Washington. These groups include women such as:
- Have a family history of breast cancer or are a survivor of breast cancer
- Has the BRCA1 or BCRA2 gene
- There was hyperplasia or overgrowth of mammary gland or ductal tissue
- Or receiving postmenopausal estrogen and progesterone therapy
How to minimize risk
Alcohol is part of our culture and may be something you enjoy. Part of the key to minimizing risk is making informed decisions. The less you drink, the lower your risk of cancer.Eating more fruits and vegetables, staying physically active, and making other lifestyle choices Reduce risk I get breast cancer.
But regardless of your current relationship with alcohol, it’s best to talk to your doctor about what you are Personal risk So you know what adjustments you can make (if any). There is no doubt that you can lead a healthy life by working with a reliable MD. cheers.
..
