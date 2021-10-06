Health
Answers to questions regarding simultaneous acquisition of COVID and influenza vaccine
Detroit – Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, Dr. Frank McGeorge has kept viewers up to date and provided information in every respect. He answers your questions about vaccines, vaccination processes and more.
read: More answers to questions about coronavirus
This week, Dr. McGeorge is addressing concerns about being vaccinated against COVID-19, especially those that are eligible for boosters, and at the same time being vaccinated against the flu.
Can I receive the COVID-19 booster shot and the flu vaccine at the same time?
Yes, you can get a COVID booster and a flu shot at the same time.
This is a change from the advice originally given when the COVID vaccine was introduced. At that time, we recommended that you wait 14 days from the COVID vaccine vaccination to the influenza vaccination.
Having learned more about the side effects of the COVID vaccine, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approved the COVID vaccine with another vaccine during the same appointment.
advertisement
Is it possible to vaccinate against influenza and COVID-19 booster with the same arm?
Most people prefer to take shots with different arms, but you can take shots with the same arm if you want.
In that case, the injection sites should be at least 1 inch apart.
Are there more side effects if I take both shots at the same time?
This is an important question and there is no exact answer.
In my opinion, if you have a severe arm or body injury from a flu shot and you have similar side effects when you get the COVID vaccine, you can be clumsy if you get both. at the same time.
But if you’re going to feel clumsy, some might argue why you feel it twice.
If I don’t want to be vaccinated against the flu and the COVID booster at the same time, how long do I have to wait in the meantime?
If you prefer to wait, the recommended time between shots is 14 days.
advertisement
It was the first waiting period advised by the CDC. It is also the time it takes for each vaccine to reach full protection levels.
I am 71 years old and need a flu shot, a pneumonia shot, and a COVID booster. In what order should these vaccines be received?
In this particular case, it is advisable to take a COVID booster shot, wait 2 weeks and then be vaccinated against influenza and pneumonia at the same time.
The main reason is that it is perfectly acceptable to inoculate the COVID vaccine with one other vaccine, but the effect of inoculating with the other two vaccines is completely unknown.
I was 79 years old and healthy and was vaccinated against the flu last week as recommended by my doctor. He said I was supposed to wait a month before I got my COVID booster, but I said it could be available at the same time every two weeks or one month read. So, of course, I’m confused. Can you explain why there are different opinions on this issue?
advertisement
To be honest, I don’t know why your doctor told you to wait a month. The current recommendation is that you can give shots at the same time.
In general, the confusion comes from changes in recommendations as more research is gathered on how people react to the COVID vaccine and whether it is safe to give other shots at the same time. The latest consensus is that it is safe to take both shots at the same time.
The main reason for receiving two vaccines during the same visit is to improve compliance and reduce the chance that one of the vaccines will be skipped if scheduled at a later date. There was no medical benefit to giving two shots at a time-it’s done just because it’s convenient.
If I don’t want to get both shots at the same time, which one should I get first?
Given that there are currently more cases of COVID-19 than influenza, it is advisable to get a COVID booster immediately, but it is advisable to return to influenza vaccination after 2 weeks. We are beginning to see the first localized cases of influenza.
advertisement
read: Complete coverage of Michigan COVID
COVID-19 Discussion Forum:
Join the private space and discuss the pandemic. You are invited to share your questions, experiences, insights and opinions.
Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit-All rights reserved.
..
Sources
2/ https://www.clickondetroit.com/news/local/2021/10/06/2-shots-answering-questions-about-getting-covid-flu-vaccines-at-same-time/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]