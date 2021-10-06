Answers to questions regarding simultaneous acquisition of COVID and influenza vaccine

Detroit – Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, Dr. Frank McGeorge has kept viewers up to date and provided information in every respect. He answers your questions about vaccines, vaccination processes and more.

This week, Dr. McGeorge is addressing concerns about being vaccinated against COVID-19, especially those that are eligible for boosters, and at the same time being vaccinated against the flu.

Can I receive the COVID-19 booster shot and the flu vaccine at the same time?

Yes, you can get a COVID booster and a flu shot at the same time.

This is a change from the advice originally given when the COVID vaccine was introduced. At that time, we recommended that you wait 14 days from the COVID vaccine vaccination to the influenza vaccination.

Having learned more about the side effects of the COVID vaccine, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approved the COVID vaccine with another vaccine during the same appointment.

Is it possible to vaccinate against influenza and COVID-19 booster with the same arm?

Most people prefer to take shots with different arms, but you can take shots with the same arm if you want.

In that case, the injection sites should be at least 1 inch apart.

Are there more side effects if I take both shots at the same time?

This is an important question and there is no exact answer.

In my opinion, if you have a severe arm or body injury from a flu shot and you have similar side effects when you get the COVID vaccine, you can be clumsy if you get both. at the same time.

But if you’re going to feel clumsy, some might argue why you feel it twice.

If I don’t want to be vaccinated against the flu and the COVID booster at the same time, how long do I have to wait in the meantime?

If you prefer to wait, the recommended time between shots is 14 days.

It was the first waiting period advised by the CDC. It is also the time it takes for each vaccine to reach full protection levels.

I am 71 years old and need a flu shot, a pneumonia shot, and a COVID booster. In what order should these vaccines be received?

In this particular case, it is advisable to take a COVID booster shot, wait 2 weeks and then be vaccinated against influenza and pneumonia at the same time.

The main reason is that it is perfectly acceptable to inoculate the COVID vaccine with one other vaccine, but the effect of inoculating with the other two vaccines is completely unknown.

I was 79 years old and healthy and was vaccinated against the flu last week as recommended by my doctor. He said I was supposed to wait a month before I got my COVID booster, but I said it could be available at the same time every two weeks or one month read. So, of course, I’m confused. Can you explain why there are different opinions on this issue?

To be honest, I don’t know why your doctor told you to wait a month. The current recommendation is that you can give shots at the same time.

In general, the confusion comes from changes in recommendations as more research is gathered on how people react to the COVID vaccine and whether it is safe to give other shots at the same time. The latest consensus is that it is safe to take both shots at the same time.

The main reason for receiving two vaccines during the same visit is to improve compliance and reduce the chance that one of the vaccines will be skipped if scheduled at a later date. There was no medical benefit to giving two shots at a time-it’s done just because it’s convenient.

If I don’t want to get both shots at the same time, which one should I get first?

Given that there are currently more cases of COVID-19 than influenza, it is advisable to get a COVID booster immediately, but it is advisable to return to influenza vaccination after 2 weeks. We are beginning to see the first localized cases of influenza.

