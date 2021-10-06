Health
HRT prescription fees could be abolished if parliamentary bills are enacted
If the bill is passed, the legislative bill could abolish hormone replacement therapy (HRT) prescriptions in the United Kingdom.
NS Menopause (Support and Services) BillScheduled for a second reading on October 29, 2021, it was first presented to Parliament in June 2021 by Carolyn Harris, a Labor Party member of Swansea East.
UK patients currently pay £ 9.35 for each prescription item, including HRT. However, this bill means that UK patients are entitled to free HRT prescriptions, along with Scotland and Wales, where all prescriptions are offered free of charge to everyone.
The bill also provides provisions for support and services for menopause.
That first reading went on Discussion at the House of Commons on June 6, 2021, Harris emphasized the lack of education in medical school about menopause.
“A staggering 41% of UK universities do not require curriculum education for menopause,” she said. Survey by menopause support..
“Women should not be left suffering from lack of consciousness, inadequate support, or financial constraints,” she added.
“They deserve the peace of mind that they can receive treatment without worrying about how they pay for it, and they deserve to be assured of all the support and care they need.”
On Twitter, Harris suggests that support from other parliamentarians “has a real opportunity for all women to successfully promote my legislative legislation to make HRT free.” Said.
A spokesperson for the Ministry of Health said Pharmaceutical journal Work with Harris on the issues highlighted in the bill.
They say: British Women’s Health Strategy.. “
Thorrun Govind, Chair of the English Pharmacy Board of the Royal Pharmaceutical Society, said:
“But as we have already seen in Scotland and Wales, the government needs to go further and abolish prescription claims in England altogether.
“If the government is serious about reducing health inequalities, it must also change direction in its plans to create people. [aged] 60 years and over [years] Start paying your prescription. “
In July 2021, the government Proposed to raise the maximum age exemption for free prescriptions in the UK to 66 Generate additional income for the NHS in an effort.
read more: Prescriptions backfire on British health and wealth
