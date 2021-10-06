Health
Public health authorities provide empathy and advice to those who are afraid of needles
Not all people who have not been vaccinated with COVID-19 are against the vaccine. There are thousands, and perhaps more, of people living for fear of getting needles. Public Health Sudbury and Districts (PHSD) are aware of this and are ready to respond to those in fear.
It’s difficult to determine how many people are afraid of needles, but according to a recent article from Harvard Medical School, 16% of people are afraid of needles too much to be vaccinated. A recent profile of Toronto Star PhD neuroscientist Samantha Yamain shows how a renowned science communicator has lived with serious anxiety about getting a needle back to a traumatic incident from an early age. I outlined it. She finally took steps to overcome her fears in May, enough time to get a COVID-19 shot. She was embarrassed at first on Twitter, but admitted that she had overcome her fears. A 2012 study in Toronto found that 7% of parents and 8% of children cited needle fear as a reason for not vaccination.
In Sudbury, public health nurse Lisa Bazinette said fear was completely understandable and familiar to public health people.
“We know that the mild needle fear you know is common, but in reality there are more adults with more debilitating than you know. There are studies that suggest that there is a type of fear associated with vaccination that can certainly increase anxiety and is stressful for many adults, “said Magazinet.
She said the obvious concern from a public health perspective was enough fear to prevent people from stepping up to prevent the risk of getting a serious illness.
Bazinet said the anxiety was true.
“So it can certainly be a concern for many. Just thinking about the needle can cause that momentary discomfort and a slightly more serious reaction than others. Yes. We know that some people dislike vaccination altogether. Often it results from past painful or unwanted experiences that may have been caused as a child. There is a possibility.”
At other times, fear may come from other adults who have had a painful experience, Bazinet said.
She said there are steps that can be taken to reduce the fear of the vaccination process. According to Bazinet, so many people have come to get vaccinated in the last nine months, and public health people have seen people in fear.
She said the first approach was to find something that distracts people, especially when they openly acknowledge their fears.
“We encourage them to listen to music, and if they can bring something to their promise, kids can watch the video on their iPad or parent’s phone. Some Reading for a person can be distracting or just talking to a healthcare provider. As long as they can help with that distraction, unless it’s sometimes quiet, you I know, “said Baginette.
People can also go to the pharmacy before booking and choose a topical analgesic ointment. According to Bazinette, there are several over-the-counter ointments and creams that can reduce the effects of needle pain. An online article from the Chic Kids Hospital in Toronto discussed several options.
Also, those who are confused or uncomfortable with the needle can ask questions about shooting in a quiet place.
“Of course, we don’t want to call it a quiet room because we always want people to be comfortable, but there is a recovery room that offers a nice reclining chair that is very comfortable,” said Bazinette. .. ..
“If you have a history of fainting, always make sure you are positive and telling your health care provider,” she said.
She said the recovery room gives some people the level of relaxation they need to have a more positive experience.
Mr. Bazinet said there are no clear figures on the number of people refusing the vaccine because of needle phobia. But she said it was enough to be a valid public health concern. She said that at this point PHSD is focusing on the fact that “vaccines make sense” and has released a message to the public that vaccines are the best way to control COVID-19.
Len Gillis is a reporter for the Local Journalism Initiative at Sudbury.com. He is in charge of medical care in northern Ontario.
