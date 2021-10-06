Health
Differences in brain cells can be key to learning humans and AI | Imperial News
Imperial researchers have discovered that variability between brain cells can speed up learning and improve the performance of the brain and future AI.
NS New research By fine-tuning the electrical properties of individual cells in a simulation of the brain network, we found that the network learns faster than simulations using the same cells.
Having diverse neurons in both the brain and AI can facilitate learning. Nicholas Perez Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering
They also found that the network required fewer fine-tuned cells to achieve the same result, and this method consumes less energy than a model with the same cells.
The authors could tell us why our brains are good at learning, and better, such as digital assistants and self-driving car technology that can recognize voices and faces. It also says that it may be useful for building artificial intelligence systems.
First author Nicholas Perez, Imperial College London PhD student Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering, States as follows. “The brain needs to be energy efficient while being good at solving complex tasks. Our study shows that both the brain and AI have diverse neurons, and both of these requirements are met. It suggests that it may be met and promote learning. ”
The study is published at Nature Communications..
Why are neurons like snowflakes?
Our research suggests that we can learn important lessons from our own biology to make AI work better. Dr. Dan Goodman Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering
The brain is made up of billions of cells called neurons, which are connected by vast “nerve networks” that allow us to learn about the world. Neurons are like snowflakes. It looks the same when viewed from a distance, but a closer look reveals that no two are exactly the same.
In contrast, each cell of an artificial neural network (the underlying technology of AI) is the same, only the connectivity is different. Despite the speed of advances in AI technology, neural networks do not learn as accurately or quickly as the human brain. Researchers suspected that the cause was a lack of cell variability.
They set out to study whether emulating the brain by altering the cellular properties of neural networks can boost AI learning. They found that cell variability improves learning and reduces energy expenditure.
First author Dr. Dan GoodmanAlso from the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering, Imperial, said: “Evolution has given us incredible brain function. Most of it is just beginning to be understood. Our research is to make AI work better in our own organisms. It suggests that we can learn important lessons from our studies. ”
Adjust timing
To carry out research, researchers focus on “time constants,” that is, how quickly each cell decides what it wants to do, based on what the connected cells are doing. I did. Some cells make decisions very quickly, looking only at what the connected cells have done. Other cells slow down based on what they have been doing for some time.
AI can approach the work of the brain by emulating specific brain characteristics. Nicholas Perez Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering
After changing the cell’s time constant, they imposed on the network to perform some benchmark machine learning tasks. Categorize images of clothing and handwritten numbers. To recognize human gestures. Identify the numbers and commands spoken.
The results show that by allowing the network to combine slow and fast information, tasks can be better solved with more complex real-world settings.
When they changed the amount of variability in the simulated network, they found the one that best matched the amount of variability found in the brain. This suggests that the brain may have evolved to have just the right amount of variability for optimal learning.
Nicholas added: “We have demonstrated that AI can be brought closer to the work of the brain by emulating specific brain characteristics. However, current AI systems achieve the levels of energy efficiency found in biological systems. Is far from.
“Next, we’ll look at ways to reduce the energy consumption of these networks so that AI networks can run as efficiently as the brain.”
This study Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council When PhD scholarship from the President of Imperial College.
“”Nerve heterogeneity promotes robust learningPublished October 4, 2021 by Nicolas Perez-Nieves, Vincent CH Leung, Pier Luigi Dragotti and Dan FM Goodman. Nature Communications..
Hand gesture image: Perez-Nieves et al..
Neuron image: Shutterstock
