What is the cure for Covid-19?Interest in the antiparasitic drug ivermectin remains strong despite warnings, health news and top stories

Singapore-Despite warnings from experts, the unfounded belief that ivermectin can treat Covid-19 remains strong.

Forums, social media, and chat groups are full of anecdotes about how ivermectin (only prescription drugs to treat the epidemic of parasites) alleviated the symptoms of Covid-19. Some argue that it helps reduce the response after vaccination.

Even health professionals and ivermectin manufacturers Merck say there is inadequate evidence that Covid-19 can be treated. However, much research is underway.

Authorities, including the Health Sciences Authority (HSA), which issued a recommendation on Tuesday (October 5), have also warned that it could be dangerous for anyone taking the drug.

HSA warned that self-medication with ivermectin is dangerous and can only be prescribed by physicians to treat parasitic infections.

The HSA responded to reports that the general public tried to import ivermectin or use it to treat coronavirus.

Last Friday, Madame Wong Lee Tuck was hospitalized after taking the drug with the advice of a friend who said she would protect her from Covid-19. The 65-year-old child remained hospitalized but was stable at noon on Wednesday.

In the telegram chat group “SG Coviddra Copi”, there were some members who suspected that Madame Wong became ill after taking ivermectin. They suggested that her condition was the result of the Sinopharm vaccine she took on September 23. Their message was later deleted.

In the “Singapore Suspicion of Vaccine Damage” telegram group, a user named Alvin said ivermectin helped relieve his headaches and chest tightness after taking his Sinofarm jab.

He cites an article published by the Front Line Covid-19 Critical Care Alliance and encourages others to do their own research on using this drug to treat post-vaccination symptoms. rice field.

The alliance, which began as a non-profit network of doctors seeking to establish the Covid-19 protocol in the early days of the pandemic, is being scrutinized for partnerships with prominent anti-vaccine organizations.

A user named Jean Nee said he read that ivermectin can overcome any variant of Covid-19. She did not mention her source.

Another user, Starlight, pointed to members a database of studies on the use of ivermectin in the prevention and treatment of viruses.

However, infectious disease expert Leong Hoe Nam said that many of these studies were not based on consistent results and were design flawed.

Dr. Leon of the Lo-Fi Clinic at Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital said many of his reports suggesting a “much higher than normal dose” dose to promote ivermectin as a treatment for Covid-19. Stated.

“There is a risk with this drug,” he added, adding that patients are prescribed ivermectin in a single dose to treat parasitic infections such as roundworms and scabies.

When taken in large doses, the drug can be toxic, which Madame Wong may have experienced, Dr. Leon said.

For adults, the oral dose is typically 0.15 mg / kg body weight as a single dose, with the next dose being given 3 to 12 months later as needed.

Madame Wong bought about 1,000 ivermectin tablets for $ 110 through an order allegedly promoted by her friend. She is believed to have taken 4 tablets of 3 mg before admission on the second day of taking the drug.

Many members of the three chat groups that The Straits Times saw shared a website that was allegedly based in India and selling ivermectin.

The drug is also in high demand in the United States, despite being warned by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that it is not suitable for Covid-19 treatment.

Ivermectin prescriptions surged by more than 88,000 a week in mid-August, according to researchers at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Before the pandemic, there were about 3,600 prescriptions each week.

Toxicology centers in Florida, Mississippi, and Texas reported a recent surge in cases associated with ivermectin overdose, National Geographic reported on September 3.

Ivermectin was developed in the 1970s by scientists with the mission of stopping parasitic infections.

Discovery of a new bacterium- Streptomyces avermitilis -This has the potential to eradicate mouse worms, leading to the production of ivermectin.

First approved for use in animals, it is often used to deworm horses on farms. In 1996, the FDA approved its use in humans and quickly gained a reputation as a “mysterious drug.”

Ivermectin was one of many drugs studied when scientists were looking for a safe generic drug that could be reused to treat Covid-19.

One of the earliest studies by the National Center for Biotechnology Information in June 2020 showed that high doses of ivermectin may suppress the virus responsible for Covid-19.

This wasn’t seen in animals or humans, but the result of grabbing the headline caught many people in the hope that it was the silver bullet the world was looking for.

Despite subsequent warnings from health authorities, these beliefs are unwavering in some circles.

“The concept of reused medicine, a remedy that has always been available just below our nose, makes it very attractive,” said Dr. Leon.

Little is known about the Covid-19 vaccine, he added, because the fear of allergies made it difficult to trust the vaccine at the time.

He said a large chat group encouraging the use of ivermectin worried him and urged their members to exercise their discernment.

“The Internet is full of reverberation rooms and silos of different ideas. Each person is more convinced of his unwavering beliefs and closes (his) mind to reality or reason,” he said.

The HSA warned on Tuesday that it would take strong action against the illegal sale and supply of ivermectin and other medicines.

Those convicted of illegally selling these drugs may face fines of up to $ 50,000 and / or imprisonment of up to two years.