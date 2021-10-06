BC to fund the “game changer” cystic fibrosis drug Trikafta





Supporters of the cystic fibrosis community are celebrating after the British Columbia government has announced that it will cover the high-cost drug Trikafta. Jocelyn Joyce, who has an 18-year-old son with cystic fibrosis, has advocated local coverage of the drug. “I’m overjoyed. I’m in Cloud 9,” Joyce said. According to the state government, cystic fibrosis affects about 500 people in BC. It is a hereditary disease that affects not only the human lungs, but also other organs such as the pancreas, liver, kidneys, and intestines. Dr. Mark Chilvers, Medical Director of Cystic Fibrosis Care BC, states that covering Trikafta in the state will improve the life expectancy and quality of life of patients. “It’s a very dramatic drug. It’s really, really, a game changer for patients with cystic fibrosis,” said Chilvers. “There are many patients who have been evaluated for lung transplants, but when they started using Trikafta, they actually improved and were off the transplant list.” “It’s just a miracle.” Joyce says his son Stephen started taking the drug last year through a compassionate care program. This is a list price and costs about $ 300,000 a year. “His world has changed completely 180 degrees,” she said. She says his lung function and BMI have improved significantly and he is no longer dependent on antibiotics. And most importantly, he no longer has to be hospitalized as often as twice a month. “It’s almost a year since he’s with Trikafta. He goes to college full-time and has a full-time job. It’s just a miracle,” Joyce said. She said it’s hard to see other parents and patients struggling when drugs like Tricafta can make such a big difference. “When Stephen accesses [to the drug], Regained the lost hope. I thought it was very important to work with a team of supporters so that no one was left behind. “ With Tuesday’s announcement, BC will participate Alberta, Ontario, Saskatchewan In covering Trikafta for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. The British Columbia government has also announced a new state-adjusted model of care for patients with cystic fibrosis. Chilvers said it helps all patients with cystic fibrosis in British Columbia live wherever they live and help improve access to care. Thanks to advances in medicine, people with cystic fibrosis have survived longer than before. In 2019, the median age of survival for patients with cystic fibrosis in Canada was 57 years. On the beach8:19Trikafta, a cystic fibrosis drug funded in BC Dr. Mark Chilvers and Jocelyn Joyce respond to the news that the British Columbia government will provide access to a high-priced drug called Trikafta that will dramatically improve the quality of life for people with cystic fibrosis. 8:19

