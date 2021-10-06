COVID-19 Q & A: Am I still contagious? When are my children eligible for vaccination?

Last week, MLive announced that it would begin answering-and answering readers’ questions related to COVID-19.

Q: If I have been infected with COVID and have completed 10 days of quarantine, but the symptoms are still prolonged, will anyone be infected at this point?

A: If the COVID-19 test is positive, the CDC recommends quarantining for 10 days. The clock starts either when symptoms first appear or when a sample is collected for testing, whichever comes first.

After that 10-day period, you can resume your normal activity and be contagious, as long as your symptoms improve and your fever is broken for at least 24 hours without the help of medication. Is not believed.

Q: I was blocked for 10 days. If I’m using a riding lawn mower, can I give my COVID to the next person if I don’t wipe it off?

A: When a respiratory droplet containing the coronavirus lands on the surface and another person touches the area and then touches the mouth, nose, or even the eyes, the corona is passed through a shared surface such as a riding lawn mower. It can infect the virus.To reduce the risk, you can use a disinfectant spray or a disposable wipe to clean the common surface

However, the CDC considers the risk of surface infection to be low. The virus is more commonly spread by airborne transmission. Wearing a mask on the mouth and nose can reduce the emission of respiratory droplets and limit the distance that these particles can travel.

Finally, according to the CDC, if you have been quarantined for 10 days and your symptoms improve, you are no longer considered contagious.

Q: When will the 11-year-old COVID vaccine be available?

A: There is a possibility of vaccination for the younger generation this fall. Pfizer announced last week that a clinical trial involving more than 2,200 participants showed promising safety and efficacy results. According to the company, two doses, about one-third the size of an adult vaccine, elicited a strong antibody response.

Pfizer Submit clinical data We will submit it to the FDA, review the data at the FDA’s Advisory Board meeting on October 26, and consider recommending an emergency use authorization. Federal regulators typically acted within days of receiving a recommendation from a committee of independent medical professionals.

Q: Can anyone who had the first dose of Moderna or J & J get a Pfizer booster, seeing that the Pfizer vaccine is the only one that has an available booster dose?

A: Due to lack of sufficient data on the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine mixture, health officials do not recommend that people who receive the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines seek Pfizer booster doses.

The FDA amended the Emergency Use Authorization for the Moderna vaccine in August to allow immunocompromised individuals, including organ transplant recipients, to receive a third vaccination. According to state vaccine data, 27,407 people have received Moderna boosters in Michigan.

For the rest of the population of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients, there is an immediate opportunity. The FDA’s Independent Expert Advisory Board will meet on Thursday, October 14th and Friday, October 15th, respectively, to review data from companies and consider the possibility of approving boosters for each vaccine. ..

Currently, both the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have an emergency use authorization for individuals over the age of 18.

Q: On Saturday, Senator Rob Johnson reported that the US Food and Drug Administration has not approved the COVID-19 vaccine. Why aren’t so many politicians and news outlets reporting on this?

A: The main reason Congressman Johnson’s comments aren’t reported very often is because they aren’t accurate. Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine was first granted an emergency use authorization by the FDA on December 11, 2020. Then, in May, the FDA expanded its permit to include 12 to 15 years old in emergencies such as pandemics.

However, on August 23, the FDA fully approved the Pfizer vaccine for individuals over the age of 16. The double dose vaccine is currently marketed under the name Comirnaty and is intended to prevent COVID-19 disease. However, the vaccine should only be available to 12 to 15 years of age through an emergency use authorization, as in the case of a third vaccination of a particular population (individuals over 65 years old, immunodeficiency, frontline workers). It is important to note. ).

Q: Is it true that surgery has been canceled due to lack of beds due to an increase in COVID patients?

A: During the pandemic, the hospital chose to delay non-urgent procedures due to an increase in COVID-19 patients and a shortage of staff. However, a brief survey of the local health system showed that it did not normally occur in October 2021.

Dr. Adnan Munkala of Henry Ford Health said the system has not postponed clinical procedures and continues to encourage residents to seek clinical care for inpatients or outpatients as needed. He said he was ready to “provide all segments of care and safely provide cutting-edge care, compassion and concentration to patients and their families.”

Spokespersons at other hospitals said the total number of patients was increasing, and in some cases Bed closed Due to staff restrictions, they did not hear that the procedure would be cancelled.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 in Michigan are certainly on the rise. The hospital was treating 1,815 patients with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19. This is an increase from 1,415 such patients a month ago.

Q: Why is there little to say about getting a COVID twice?

A: Like other viruses, coronaviruses are expected to cause reinfection. The CDC states that research is underway to better understand the likelihood, frequency, and risk of reinfection.

In August, Case-control study in Kentucky We examined reinfection data from more than 700 participants. Retrospective studies were time- and population-based, but unvaccinated residents who were positive for COVID-19 in 2020 were compared to those who were vaccinated after the initial infection. We found that the chances of re-infection from May to June 2021 were 2.34 times higher.

More research and data are needed to better understand reinfection rates.

