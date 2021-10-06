The first malaria vaccine approved by WHO





This new vaccine, called Mosquirix, is given three times in 5 to 17 months and a fourth inoculation about 18 months later. After clinical trials, the vaccine was tested in three countries: Kenya, Malawi and Ghana and incorporated into a regular immune program. In these countries, more than 2.3 million doses have been administered, reaching more than 800,000 children. This has increased the proportion of children protected from malaria from less than 70% to more than 90%, Dr. Hamel said. “The ability to reduce inequality in access to malaria prophylaxis-it’s important,” said Dr. Hamel. “It was impressive to see this could reach children who are currently unprotected.” It took years to create an efficient system for distributing pesticide-treated mosquito nets to families. In contrast, making Mosquirix part of routine immunity has made it surprisingly easy to distribute, Dr. Hamel added. Even during the coronavirus pandemic, it urged a blockade and disrupted the supply chain. “You don’t have to spend ten years finding a way to get this to your kids,” he said. This week, a working group of independent experts in malaria, child health epidemiology and statistics and a WHO vaccine advisory group gathered to review pilot program data and formally recommend it to Secretary Dr. Tedros Adanom Gebreyes. bottom. WHO The next step is for Gavi, the global vaccine alliance, to determine that vaccines are a valuable investment. If the organization’s board approves the vaccine (not guaranteed due to moderate vaccine efficacy and many competing priorities), Gavi purchases the vaccine for the country requesting the vaccine. To do. This process is expected to take at least a year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/10/06/health/malaria-vaccine-who.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

