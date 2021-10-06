Watch Briefing: Main CDC corrects daily count to 836 new COVID-19 cases, 29 additional deaths





State health officials on Wednesday reported 836 new cases of COVID-19 and 29 additional deaths on Wednesday. The Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention initially reported only 300 cases and 9 deaths early Wednesday, saying that all data processed on Tuesday was not included in the IT system upgrade. Corrected these numbers. The CDC warned the media of the problem late Wednesday morning and released new data hours later. The state’s seven-day average daily number of cases increased to 593, up from 457 cases two weeks ago to an average of 316 cases this time last month. Since the onset of the pandemic, there have been 93,201 confirmed or possible cases, killing 1,065 people. One of the reported deaths on Wednesday was in his thirties, and the fourth such death in Maine. Despite the large number of new cases and additional deaths, many date back days, and in the case of deaths, perhaps months. The state regularly checks death certificates to determine if an individual is infected with COVID, and those deaths will be added later. There are also some small signs that the current surge may be receding. The positive rate in Maine, which reflects the percentage of tests that have returned to coronavirus positive, has recently declined. The 7-day positive rate is now 4.3%, well below the 6% a few weeks ago. Hospitalization for COVID-19 is also steadily decreasing. The number of people hospitalized on Wednesday dropped to 166. This was the worst in over a month. According to the CDC, 51 of them are receiving critical care, the lowest total since August 22nd. The total number of hospitalizations has declined by 42% since peaking at 235 on September 25, just 11 days ago, during which time the number of critical care treatments has declined by 65%. The main CDC laboratory Backlog reduction is progressing Positive cases that require a review to distinguish new infections from repeating positive tests on known cases. Tuesday’s backlog was 600, down from about 2,500 that needed to be reviewed a week ago. Dr. Nirav Shah, Director of the Main CDC, will hold a briefing session on the state’s COVID-19 situation at 2:00 pm. In terms of vaccination, 74.4% of all eligible Mainers were vaccinated with either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or a single vaccine produced by Johnson & Johnson as of Wednesday. .. This figure drops to 65.5 percent, including children under the age of 12 who are not yet eligible for vaccination. Maine continues to have the highest vaccination coverage in the country, following New England’s companions Vermont, Connecticut, and Rhode Island. This story will be updated. ” Previous A woman convicted of murdering 4-year-old Kendaltic seeks commutation Next ”

