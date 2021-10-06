Pfizer COVID-19 Booster Shots are now available in the Muncie Area

Muncie, Indiana. –NS COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) With booster shots becoming more widely available, many local healthcare providers are beginning to see an increase in demand for vaccines.

Officials at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital, Meridian Health Service, and Open Door Health Service told Starpress that interest in the COVID-19 vaccine has peaked in recent weeks, especially when it comes to booster shots.

“When I’m out in the community, except’At the hospital, Jeff, how are you?’. The second question is,’How do I get a booster shot?’, IU Health East Central. Jeff Byrd, President of the Region, said. “I think people who choose to get vaccinated, especially those at high risk, people over the age of 65, are very eager to get a booster.”

Lisa Suttle, regional vice president of clinical services at Meridian Health Services, told Starpress that she has already seen booster shots increase vaccine reservations.

Two weeks ago, Meridian probably saw some Pfizer vaccine reservations. When booster shots became available, team members provided 39 Pfizer boosters and initial doses last week.

Recent studies from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) It shows that after vaccination with COVID-19, the defense against the virus may decline over time. This is especially true for delta variants.

“Data from a small clinical trial shows that Pfizer-BioNTech booster shots increased the immune response of study participants who completed the primary series six months ago,” the CDC website. It is stated in. “A stronger immune response should improve protection against COVID-19, including the delta mutation.”

There are many questions about the third round of the COVID-19 vaccine, from the types available to those available. Here’s what you need to know about Pfizer booster shots:

Booster vs. 3rd dose

The booster shot and the third dose of COVID-19 vaccine may sound the same, but there are slight differences.

Currently, both Moderna and Pfizer offer a third dose of the vaccine. The third dose is reserved for people with immunodeficiency.according to CDCPeople with weakened immunity may not be able to build the same level of immunity with a double-dose vaccine series and require a third vaccination.

Ashley Wilson, Vice President of Operations for Open Door Health Services, said: “Rather, raising them to full immunity is considered part of the person’s original series.”

The CDC recommends that people with moderate to severe immune system weakness, whether Pfizer or Modana, receive a booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine at least 28 days after the second dose. .. The patient should be vaccinated with the same type of vaccine as the first dose.

The following people have weakened immunity.

Patients currently receiving cancer treatment.

People who have had an organ transplant or stem cell transplant (within 2 years) and are taking medication to suppress the immune system.

People with primary immunodeficiency including DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome, etc.

People with advanced or untreated HIV infection.

For booster shots, only Pfizer vaccine is available, but it is open to more age groups.

“On the other hand, boosters are about boosting immunity to people whose original protection may have been weakened due to the elapsed time from the original series,” Wilson said.

As for what constitutes a booster or a third dose, Wilson said it was the same composition of the original mRNA vaccine.

Satoru, who received the Pfizer booster last week, said he expected side effects similar to the first two doses. “Some of us in Meridian (who received the boosters) and some sailed fine and felt a bit of pain on the scene,” Satoru said. “Now, for myself, it was pretty similar to the second one. I moved the temperature, there were some chills, just pain, shivering, something like that. It’s probably around that. It lasted about 12 to 20 hours somewhere. “

Who can receive Pfizer booster shots?

According to the CDC Several groups targeted for Pfizer booster shots.. Boosters are currently licensed for groups of individuals who are at least 6 months past the final dose of the original Pfizer vaccine series.

Wilson categorized people according to who needs to schedule booster shots and what they might be eligible for boosters. The groups are:

People over the age of 65 and residents of long-term care facilities are required to take booster shots.

People between the ages of 50 and 64 with underlying illness should take booster shots.

People between the ages of 18 and 49 with underlying illness may receive booster shots based on their individual interests and risks. We recommend that you consult with your primary care provider.

People between the ages of 18 and 64 who are at high risk of COVID-19 exposure and infection due to occupational or institutional settings may receive booster shots. We recommend that you consult with your primary care provider.

Satoru told Starpress that vaccine types should not be mixed when someone is considering booster shots. Pfizer booster shots are out of the question for those who have been vaccinated with Moderna or Johnson & Johnson on their first dose.

“They don’t want us to cross them,” Satoru said. “So now you can only get boosters if you got Pfizer in the past.”

Although the COVID-19 vaccine cannot be mixed, Suttle added that it is completely safe to get the flu vaccine at the same time as the COVID-19 shot. As the flu season approaches, many healthcare professionals are worried that this year will get worse.

“Last year it was a very low rate, much of it because people used masking and quarantine in different ways,” says Satoru. “This year, the number of people has increased, and influenza and streptococci have also been seen.”

I qualify for booster shots. How can I get it?

There are many ways to receive Pfizer booster shots locally, including Ball Memorial Hospital, Meridian, Open Door, and some pharmacies.

The process of scheduling appointments is similar to the first dosing round and can be done at: ourshot.in.gov.. To enter the site, click on the “Find Vaccine Site” tab at the top of the page. From there, vaccine locations can be found by county or vaccine type.

When a site is selected, individuals are asked to prove their age, whether it is their first, second or third dose and they meet the eligibility requirements. You can also call 211 to make a reservation by phone.

When going to a booster or a third appointment, Ball Memorial, Meridian, and Open Door require patients to bring their vaccine card. This is to make sure that enough time has passed since the first series of doses and that the correct vaccine is being given.

“You don’t have to have all the documentation, but it’s a great way to streamline the process and get all the documentation into your system,” says Suttle.

If you lose your vaccine card, visit the Indiana Immunization Portal. in.gov/access/available-services.html..

At the open door, Wilson said both Pfizer boosters and a third mRNA dose for immunocompromised individuals are available. Both are open to the public for free and reservations can be made at: opendoorhs.org/covidvaccine..

Open door 333S in downtown Manchester. Madison Street locations offer a third dose of Pfizer or booster, and a third dose of Modana. No reservations are required on this site, but it is highly recommended. E. 29th St. Open Door Urgent Care offers the Pfizer series by appointment. Both sites offer Johnson & Johnson vaccines. This is a single dose only.

Meridian Health Services offers all types of vaccines at its Muncie, Anderson and Dunkirk locations. According to Satoru, Pfizer boosters are available not only at the Meridian office that provides the vaccine, but also at the drive-through test and vaccination site at the Susanne Gresham Center.

Vaccinations in the office are Meridian and by appointment and can be done at: meridianhs.org/covid-19 Or by calling the individual office. No reservations are required for the drive-through location at the Gresham Center and the vaccine will be available Wednesday from 10 am to 2 pm.

Ball Memorial Hospital continues to provide both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines Tuesday and Thursday from 10 am to 4 pm and at the pavilion pharmacy in the hospital’s main lobby from 9 am to 2 pm increase.

The hospital’s Vaccine Clinic in South Tower will be temporarily reopened Friday, October 8th, from 8am to 2pm to provide Pfizer vaccines. Additional dates may be added depending on the interest of the vaccine.

Pfizer booster shots are available at either time, and walk-ins are welcome. Some clinics also have vaccines available to current patients.Reservations can be made at iuhealth.org/covid19/covid-19-vaccine..

Charlotte Stefanski is a reporter for The Star Press. Contact her at 765-283-5543, cstefanski @ muncie.gannett.com, or follow her on Twitter @ CharStefanski.