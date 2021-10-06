Yes, experts say pregnant women should be vaccinated

After the first injection became available in December last year, false information about the COVID-19 vaccine and female reproductive health spread rapidly. Since then, the general myth that the COVID-19 vaccine causes complications of infertility, miscarriage and childbirth has been uncovered by health agencies and professionals across the country. However, many women are still hesitant to get vaccinated, and many choose not to get vaccinated at all.

In August, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention statement The COVID-19 vaccine is said to be safe for pregnant people, including lactating mothers, those who are about to become pregnant, and those who are planning to become pregnant in the future.American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology recommendation All eligible people, including pregnant and lactating individuals, should be vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine.

However, according to the CDC, vaccination rates for pregnant women are still low, only 31% in September, and vaccination rates for non-Hispanic black women are even lower.Last week, the CDC “Urgent action”Increases COVID-19 vaccination of pregnant people and protects mothers and their foets and children born from the risk of the virus.

Studies show Pregnant women who test positive for COVID-19 are at higher risk of illness than pregnant women who are not pregnant. Risks include increased risk of preterm birth (before 37 weeks) and fetal loss after 20 weeks of gestation. According to the CDC, a total of 161 pregnant women have died from COVID-19 in the United States, and 22 have died in August alone.

Dr. Erica Peak, a Fellow of Infectious Disease Medicine at VCU Health, obtained the COVID-19 vaccine when it was first offered to healthcare professionals last December. At that time, she was 17 weeks pregnant with her first child and there was no data showing how the vaccine affected pregnant women (pregnant women are usually excluded from vaccine trials).

After some conversations with her OBGYN, Peak was reassured that the vaccine was safe and would prevent her from getting sick when interacting with patients infected with COVID-19.

Peak directly witnessed the effects of coronavirus on unvaccinated pregnant women. I saw a premature birth and an intubated woman who had to give birth to a baby by caesarean section on a ventilator in the intensive care unit of the VCU Medical Center.

“I knew it [getting vaccinated] It was my best chance to prevent such a result, “said Peak.

Dr. Arin Alexander, a fellow of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology and a practitioner of Richmond Women’s Specialist, said these results were of great concern to unvaccinated pregnant women.

Alexander states that the vaccine is safe for pregnant women and recommends that all pregnant women and women considering pregnancy be vaccinated. Now she said the risk of not being vaccinated outweighs the risk of vaccination.

“From high levels of coronavirus hospitalization in the southeast, what we now see is that 97% of pregnant patients treated in hospitals are unvaccinated,” Alexander said. Told.

Alexander addressed rumors that the COVID-19 vaccine causes infertility. This began 10 years ago when screenshots of a letter to two European doctors who worked at Pfizer began to spread on social media last year. The letter states that the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine contains a spike protein called syncytin-1, which is essential for human placenta formation, and the vaccine attacks the patient’s body by inducing an immune response. Syncytin-1, which falsely claimed to be trained to, causes infertility.

But in reality, the vaccine directs the production of cell-independent spelomers. Peplomers are found on the surface of the virus that causes COVID-19. NS Recent research Published in the American Society for Reproductive Medicine Journal, coronavirus peplomers have been shown to not interfere with embryonic implantation or early pregnancy development, whether by vaccination or COVID infection.

“If two people are standing next to each other and both have brown eyes, do you think they are the same person because they both have brown eyes?” Alexander asked. “The answer is no [because] There are many other features so you can see the difference [that] It will make up a person, and the same is true for coronavirus spelomers. “

The vaccine not only protects pregnant mothers from COVID-19, but also protects babies during the postpartum period if the mother is breast-fed.according to study Vaccinated mothers at Harvard Medical School can pass antibodies to their babies via breast milk to boost the newborn’s immune system.

“The immune system of a baby during or immediately after childbirth is [the] The maternal immune system is because antibody production passes through the placenta and enters the baby, “said Alexander.

Dr. Catherine Donowitz, a pediatrician who recently completed a pediatric hospital medicine fellowship with VCU Health, was pregnant with her second child when the Pfizer vaccine was first made available to healthcare professionals last year.

Initially, Donowitz worked on the decision to be vaccinated. She studied the vaccine and understood the science behind it, but the fact that it was not studied in pregnant women gave her a pause. After all, she was vaccinated during the 8th week of pregnancy to protect herself, her family, and her patients.

Then she Collaboration with VCU Health Produce a YouTube video explaining her decision to help other pregnant women who may be on the fence. In it, she mentions the fact that vaccines have a good safety record among pregnant women, and that vaccination during pregnancy helps protect babies after childbirth.

“I’m relieved to know,’OK, I think this is the right thing,’ and now I feel that I’m actually protected from the virus that I might encounter in my daily work. “Dnowitz told the observer.

Some of the anxieties and myths about the COVID-19 vaccine and reproductive health are driven by anecdotes from a relatively small number of thousands of the millions vaccinated. vaccination.

Reported changes are short-lived and usually affect one or two cycles, but health experts are uncertain about the cause because clinical trials of the vaccine did not monitor changes in the menstrual cycle. .. Some experts suggest that it may be due to the stress and anxiety increased by the pandemic, or it may be an overlooked side effect of the vaccine-stimulated immune response.

Currently, no formal investigation has been conducted to address these concerns.However, the National Institutes of Health is funding five institutions Search for potential links Between COVID-19 vaccination and menstrual changes.

Alexander, Peak, and Donowitz encouraged women to talk to their healthcare providers to learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine. Alexander added that understanding patients’ concerns and addressing false information about vaccines disseminated on social media has led to more patients being vaccinated.

“I think getting the right information from a medical professional can really help guide decisions, which is the importance of the patient-doctor relationship,” said Alexander.

This article was printed in Women’s Health, a special section of Chesterfield Observer.