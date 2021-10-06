Philadelphia Extends Vaccine Mandates for Medical and Higher Education Workers





Philadelphia Deadline for full vaccination of health care workers and higher education students and employees In opposition to COVID-19, Deputy Health Commissioner Cheryl Betigor announced Wednesday, citing concerns from employers that he would not meet next week’s deadline. “My goal is to get everyone vaccinated and not leave our medical and higher education system short,” Betty Goal said. Instead of being fully vaccinated by the end of next week, hospital and long-term care staff will be vaccinated with at least one COVID-19 vaccine by October 15 with higher education students, faculty and staff. You need to receive it. Second inoculation one month later. Bettigole has announced that it will further extend the deadline for all other health care workers, including those who work as home care assistants and in behavioral health environments. This is the lowest current vaccination rate, she said. These workers are currently required to receive at least one vaccination by 22 October and a second vaccination by 22 November. The city Vaccine obligations for medical and higher education workers In August, there is an first deadline of October 15th, when all employees will be fully vaccinated. Despite that advance warning, Betty Goal said he had heard from many employers that staff were demanding additional time to take shots. “In general, I’ve heard that a little more time may be useful,” she said. “But I think home care is the biggest concern for agencies and behavioral health.” ” read more: Philadelphia vaccination deadline is approaching and thousands of home care workers have not yet taken Betty Goal said the city’s nursing homes have also expressed concern about meeting deadlines, but said the city did not allow them to extend further because of the high-risk environment of nursing homes. .. Of the nearly 50 nursing homes in Philadelphia, only two had 100% employee vaccination rates as of September 19th. Federal data Has been updated, with more than 20 facilities below 75%. Vaccine intake by workers in long-term care facilities, which suffered the most pandemics, has also become a problem across countries and regions. On Friday, Only 19.6% of Pennsylvania Nursing Homes Achieved Federal Goals At least 80% of staff vaccination rates. In Philadelphia and its collar counties, this rate was a bit higher, with just over 40% of long-term care facilities meeting state standards. When Pennsylvania demanded vaccinations or weekly inspections of 23,000 workers in state health and community health facilities, it had less stringent obligations than the city had planned. Less than 50% Percentage of fully vaccinated employees two weeks after the deadline. ” read more: Only one-third of Philadelphia’s employees and half of Pennsylvania’s health care workers report vaccination Religious and medical exemptions are available under the mandate of Philadelphia. Duty-free people should wear a mask and be tested for coronavirus twice a week. However, duty-free unvaccinated workers cannot continue to work in medical or higher education. Betty Goal said Wednesday that he did not intend to extend the city’s deadline twice. “From elsewhere where we are implementing our vaccine obligations, we find that they work and that workers step up to get the vaccine, despite a lot of anxiety before the deadline,” she said. Told. Philadelphia also requires city officials to be fully vaccinated or to wear a double mask at work. This requirement will come into effect on September 1st and will not be affected by other extended vaccination obligations. Staff writer Jason Laughlin contributed to this article.

