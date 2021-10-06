An additional 40 COVID-19 deaths show the impact of the latest surge in Minnesota

NS. The death toll from the latest coronavirus surge in Paul-Minnesota continues to rise, with the State Department of Health reporting an additional 40 deaths on Wednesday, October 6.

Deaths have not been reported uniformly, and Wednesday’s aggregate includes one death from July 2020 and one from December 2020. However, the rest (September-23, October-15) is due to the continued surge in cases caused by the more contagious delta mutations.

Minnesota reported more than 40 deaths a day in 2021. Two of them were when the data backlog was reported, the rest starting in the fall of 2020 and in the winter of 2021.

People reported dead on Wednesday were in their late 20s to early 90s, 29 living in private homes, 9 in nursing care, 1 in behavioral health care facilities, and 1 in motels. I was there.

The death toll was 8,243, of which 4,657 were caregivers. An additional 113 deaths were suspected to have been caused by COVID-19, who were not positive on the coronavirus test.

Approximately 87% of those who die of COVID-19 are elderly, and 84 residents under the age of 40 have died.

Another 3,886 cases of coronavirus were recorded by state health authorities on Wednesday. The state test positive rate is about 7.2%, and after a few weeks of relative plateau of about 6%, it has risen again.

Health officials say more than 5% are signs that the pandemic is out of control. Hospitalization rates and new cases are also well above the state’s standard of care.

There are 864 patients in the hospital, including 224 in the intensive care unit. This is the highest number of beds filled with COVID-19 patients in the year. Intensive care units are scarce in many states, and Twin Cities Metro also lacks regular hospital beds.

The lack of capacity in hospitals is not due to lack of space, but due to lack of trained staff.

Health officials claim that vaccines are the best way to avoid serious illness and spread the coronavirus. Breakthrough infections are becoming more common, but about 99% of the 3.1 million fully vaccinated Minnesotans do not report breakthrough cases.

Minnesota has received 6.4 million doses of vaccine, with 3.4 million people receiving at least one dose. Approximately 73% of eligible Minnesotan over the age of 12 have taken at least one shot.