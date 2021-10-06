In areas where vaccine usage is low, the virus is given “room for execution” in Maine.





Portland, Maine (AP) — Approximately three-quarters of Maine’s eligible population is fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, while four counties remain less than two-thirds. Franklin, Oxford, Piscataquis, and Somerset counties are below that threshold, according to data provided by Democratic Governor Janet Mills’ office. Somerset County has the lowest percentage in the state, just under 61%. The state’s immunity rate reflects the difference between urban and rural areas in Maine. The four counties with delay rates are mainly rural. Cumberland County, the most urban county in Portland, is vaccinated with more than 85%. State health officials say they are working to improve access to vaccinations and tests in rural areas of the state. The effort includes collaboration with chain pharmacies and healthcare centers in the state, Dr. Nirab Shah, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Maine, said Wednesday. Fully vaccinated millionth resident Overall, Maine has one of the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in the country. Mills said Tuesday that a million people in the state had been vaccinated with at least one COVID-19 vaccine. The state has a population of about 1.3 million. help Wanted! :The labor shortage in Maine is due to COVID and an aging population The state administers nearly 5,000 doses per day, Shah said. He said this was an increase from a week ago, which was 2,700 times a day, partly due to the administration of booster doses. “Boosters aren’t congesting access to the first or second dose, which is good,” Shah said. “This is the point. Vaccines are available free of charge in the state, and in most cases you don’t even need to schedule them.” Cases continue to increase Nevertheless, virus cases in Maine have been increasing in recent weeks. The 7-day moving average of daily new cases in Maine has risen from about 481 on September 20 to about 595 on October 4 in the last two weeks. Pockets with low vaccination rates give the virus “room to do”, Shah said. AP uses data collected by the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering to measure the number of cases and deaths across the United States. Public health officials in Maine say the state has been the site of 1,065 deaths and more than 93,000 viral cases since the outbreak of the pandemic. According to Shah, there were 166 people in hospitals in Maine due to COVID-19, a decrease of about 60 from two weeks ago. He said the hospital in Maine had two children under the age of 18 with COVID-19.

